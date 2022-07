Two Tennessee women were arrested on drug possession charges after a disturbance at a convenience store in Eddyville on Saturday. Lyon County deputies said the driver of a vehicle, 42-year old Karen Winberry of Cedar Grove, and passenger, 31-year old Kayla Walsh, also of Cedar Grove, were charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and prescription not in a proper container. Winberry was also charged with DUI.

EDDYVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO