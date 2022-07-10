The County Where the Most People Rent in Every State

For the first time in the nation’s history, median monthly rents in the United States crossed the $2,000 mark. According to a report from real estate listing site Redfin, the median rent on all apartments listed nationwide rose 15% compared to a year ago. For those millions of Americans who do not have the stability afforded to them through homeownership, rising rent will take a serious financial toll.

Nationwide, 35.6% of housing units are occupied by renters. In 47 of the 50 states, there is at least one county with a higher rental rate.

To determine the county with the highest rental rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of housing units that are occupied by renters in U.S. counties and county equivalents from the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Young people are far more likely to rent homes than buy. Well over half of all renters in the United States are under the age of 35, whereas that age group accounts for less than 10% of homeowners. Many of the places on this list have such high shares of renters because they have younger populations.

According to the census, 23.2% of Americans are 18-34 years old. In 43 of the 50 counties or county equivalents on this list, that age group accounts for a larger share of the population compared to the state as a whole. In Chattahoochee County, Georgia, which has a rental rate of 75.7%, 55.2% of the population are younger adults, the highest share of any Georgia county and the sixth highest in the country. This is the youngest county in every state .

Population density is also a factor in the share of housing units that are rentals. In highly-urban areas, a large share of residents live in multi-story rental buildings, rather than single-family homes. The U.S. population density is 93.8 people per square mile. The vast majority of the counties on this list have higher population densities relative to their home state, and 20 have population densities in excess of 1,000 people per square mile. Bronx County, New York, which comprises The Bronx borough in New York City, has the highest rental rate in the country and a population density of 34,917 people per square mile, third highest of any U.S. county. The only two American counties with higher population density are neighboring Kings and New York counties, better known as Brooklyn and Manhattan. These are the 50 largest cities in America.

Click here to see the c ounty with the highest rental rate in every state

Click here to read our detailed methodology

Alabama: Dallas County

> Rental occupied housing units: 43.3% (Alabama: 30.8%)

> Median rental cost: $674 (Alabama: $811)

> Median home value: $84,100 (Alabama: $149,600)

> Median household income: $33,317 (Alabama: $52,035)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Alaska: Aleutians West Census Area

> Rental occupied housing units: 72.3% (Alaska: 35.2%)

> Median rental cost: $1,476 (Alaska: $1,240)

> Median home value: $316,700 (Alaska: $275,600)

> Median household income: $87,443 (Alaska: $77,790)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 25

ALSO READ: How Much Living Space $1,500 Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

Arizona: Greenlee County

> Rental occupied housing units: 49.0% (Arizona: 34.7%)

> Median rental cost: $468 (Arizona: $1,097)

> Median home value: $91,800 (Arizona: $242,000)

> Median household income: $66,368 (Arizona: $61,529)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 15

Arkansas: Phillips County

> Rental occupied housing units: 53.9% (Arkansas: 34.2%)

> Median rental cost: $573 (Arkansas: $760)

> Median home value: $80,800 (Arkansas: $133,600)

> Median household income: $33,724 (Arkansas: $49,475)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 75

California: San Francisco County

> Rental occupied housing units: 62.0% (California: 44.7%)

> Median rental cost: $2,010 (California: $1,586)

> Median home value: $1,152,300 (California: $538,500)

> Median household income: $119,136 (California: $78,672)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 58

Colorado: Denver County

> Rental occupied housing units: 49.6% (Colorado: 33.8%)

> Median rental cost: $1,397 (Colorado: $1,335)

> Median home value: $427,600 (Colorado: $369,900)

> Median household income: $72,661 (Colorado: $75,231)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 57

Connecticut: New Haven County

> Rental occupied housing units: 37.9% (Connecticut: 33.9%)

> Median rental cost: $1,173 (Connecticut: $1,201)

> Median home value: $252,300 (Connecticut: $279,700)

> Median household income: $71,370 (Connecticut: $79,855)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 8

ALSO READ: 20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

Delaware: New Castle County

> Rental occupied housing units: 32.1% (Delaware: 28.6%)

> Median rental cost: $1,182 (Delaware: $1,150)

> Median home value: $266,500 (Delaware: $258,300)

> Median household income: $75,275 (Delaware: $69,110)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 3

Florida: Miami-Dade County

> Rental occupied housing units: 48.4% (Florida: 33.8%)

> Median rental cost: $1,373 (Florida: $1,218)

> Median home value: $310,700 (Florida: $232,000)

> Median household income: $53,975 (Florida: $57,703)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 66

Georgia: Chattahoochee County

> Rental occupied housing units: 75.7% (Georgia: 36.0%)

> Median rental cost: $1,135 (Georgia: $1,042)

> Median home value: $82,000 (Georgia: $190,200)

> Median household income: $45,700 (Georgia: $61,224)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 158

Hawaii: Honolulu County

> Rental occupied housing units: 42.5% (Hawaii: 39.7%)

> Median rental cost: $1,779 (Hawaii: $1,651)

> Median home value: $702,300 (Hawaii: $636,400)

> Median household income: $87,722 (Hawaii: $83,173)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 4

Idaho: Madison County

> Rental occupied housing units: 58.3% (Idaho: 29.2%)

> Median rental cost: $775 (Idaho: $887)

> Median home value: $229,800 (Idaho: $235,600)

> Median household income: $44,419 (Idaho: $58,915)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 42

ALSO READ: Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

Illinois: Jackson County

> Rental occupied housing units: 49.6% (Illinois: 33.7%)

> Median rental cost: $682 (Illinois: $1,038)

> Median home value: $114,300 (Illinois: $202,100)

> Median household income: $39,689 (Illinois: $68,428)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 102

Indiana: Marion County

> Rental occupied housing units: 45.4% (Indiana: 30.5%)

> Median rental cost: $910 (Indiana: $844)

> Median home value: $145,200 (Indiana: $148,900)

> Median household income: $51,219 (Indiana: $58,235)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 92

Iowa: Story County

> Rental occupied housing units: 45.5% (Iowa: 28.8%)

> Median rental cost: $921 (Iowa: $806)

> Median home value: $195,200 (Iowa: $153,900)

> Median household income: $58,302 (Iowa: $61,836)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 99

Kansas: Geary County

> Rental occupied housing units: 58.3% (Kansas: 33.8%)

> Median rental cost: $954 (Kansas: $863)

> Median home value: $143,100 (Kansas: $157,600)

> Median household income: $52,019 (Kansas: $61,091)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 101

Kentucky: Christian County

> Rental occupied housing units: 53.1% (Kentucky: 32.4%)

> Median rental cost: $858 (Kentucky: $783)

> Median home value: $121,000 (Kentucky: $147,100)

> Median household income: $44,279 (Kentucky: $52,238)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 120

ALSO READ: How Home Values Changed in America’s Biggest Cities Since 2000

Louisiana: Orleans Parish

> Rental occupied housing units: 50.2% (Louisiana: 33.4%)

> Median rental cost: $1,025 (Louisiana: $876)

> Median home value: $250,000 (Louisiana: $168,100)

> Median household income: $43,258 (Louisiana: $50,800)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 63

Maine: Androscoggin County

> Rental occupied housing units: 35.1% (Maine: 27.1%)

> Median rental cost: $771 (Maine: $873)

> Median home value: $166,600 (Maine: $198,000)

> Median household income: $55,002 (Maine: $59,489)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 16

Maryland: Baltimore city

> Rental occupied housing units: 52.3% (Maryland: 32.9%)

> Median rental cost: $1,094 (Maryland: $1,415)

> Median home value: $167,300 (Maryland: $325,400)

> Median household income: $52,164 (Maryland: $87,063)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 24

Massachusetts: Suffolk County

> Rental occupied housing units: 63.7% (Massachusetts: 37.5%)

> Median rental cost: $1,657 (Massachusetts: $1,336)

> Median home value: $547,300 (Massachusetts: $398,800)

> Median household income: $74,881 (Massachusetts: $84,385)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Michigan: Ingham County

> Rental occupied housing units: 41.2% (Michigan: 28.3%)

> Median rental cost: $906 (Michigan: $892)

> Median home value: $143,900 (Michigan: $162,600)

> Median household income: $55,253 (Michigan: $59,234)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 82

ALSO READ: States Where Single People Pay the Most for Housing

Minnesota: Ramsey County

> Rental occupied housing units: 40.0% (Minnesota: 28.1%)

> Median rental cost: $1,060 (Minnesota: $1,010)

> Median home value: $239,000 (Minnesota: $235,700)

> Median household income: $67,238 (Minnesota: $73,382)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 87

Mississippi: Tunica County

> Rental occupied housing units: 61.0% (Mississippi: 31.2%)

> Median rental cost: $793 (Mississippi: $789)

> Median home value: $101,800 (Mississippi: $125,500)

> Median household income: $34,485 (Mississippi: $46,511)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 81

Missouri: St. Louis city

> Rental occupied housing units: 55.9% (Missouri: 32.9%)

> Median rental cost: $840 (Missouri: $843)

> Median home value: $143,700 (Missouri: $163,600)

> Median household income: $45,782 (Missouri: $57,290)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 115

Montana: Liberty County

> Rental occupied housing units: 46.3% (Montana: 31.5%)

> Median rental cost: $580 (Montana: $836)

> Median home value: $101,600 (Montana: $244,900)

> Median household income: $46,750 (Montana: $56,539)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 48

Nebraska: Lancaster County

> Rental occupied housing units: 40.8% (Nebraska: 33.8%)

> Median rental cost: $873 (Nebraska: $857)

> Median home value: $190,000 (Nebraska: $164,000)

> Median household income: $62,464 (Nebraska: $63,015)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 79

ALSO READ: How Much Living Space $1,500 Gets You in America’s Largest Cities

Nevada: Clark County

> Rental occupied housing units: 45.2% (Nevada: 42.9%)

> Median rental cost: $1,181 (Nevada: $1,159)

> Median home value: $285,100 (Nevada: $290,200)

> Median household income: $61,048 (Nevada: $62,043)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

> Rental occupied housing units: 34.3% (New Hampshire: 28.8%)

> Median rental cost: $1,217 (New Hampshire: $1,145)

> Median home value: $287,900 (New Hampshire: $272,300)

> Median household income: $82,099 (New Hampshire: $77,923)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 10

New Jersey: Hudson County

> Rental occupied housing units: 67.6% (New Jersey: 36.0%)

> Median rental cost: $1,450 (New Jersey: $1,368)

> Median home value: $400,800 (New Jersey: $343,500)

> Median household income: $75,062 (New Jersey: $85,245)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 21

New Mexico: Curry County

> Rental occupied housing units: 43.6% (New Mexico: 32.0%)

> Median rental cost: $893 (New Mexico: $857)

> Median home value: $132,400 (New Mexico: $175,700)

> Median household income: $48,903 (New Mexico: $51,243)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 30

New York: Bronx County

> Rental occupied housing units: 79.9% (New York: 45.9%)

> Median rental cost: $1,247 (New York: $1,315)

> Median home value: $427,900 (New York: $325,000)

> Median household income: $41,895 (New York: $71,117)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 62

ALSO READ: 20 Most Expensive Suburbs for Home Buyers

North Carolina: Cumberland County

> Rental occupied housing units: 48.5% (North Carolina: 34.3%)

> Median rental cost: $949 (North Carolina: $932)

> Median home value: $139,700 (North Carolina: $182,100)

> Median household income: $48,177 (North Carolina: $56,642)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 100

North Dakota: Grand Forks County

> Rental occupied housing units: 51.4% (North Dakota: 37.5%)

> Median rental cost: $828 (North Dakota: $828)

> Median home value: $208,200 (North Dakota: $199,900)

> Median household income: $53,721 (North Dakota: $65,315)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 49

Ohio: Franklin County

> Rental occupied housing units: 46.4% (Ohio: 33.7%)

> Median rental cost: $1,002 (Ohio: $825)

> Median home value: $185,900 (Ohio: $151,400)

> Median household income: $62,352 (Ohio: $58,116)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 88

Oklahoma: Payne County

> Rental occupied housing units: 48.3% (Oklahoma: 33.9%)

> Median rental cost: $811 (Oklahoma: $818)

> Median home value: $172,700 (Oklahoma: $142,400)

> Median household income: $42,103 (Oklahoma: $53,840)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 77

Oregon: Multnomah County

> Rental occupied housing units: 45.6% (Oregon: 37.2%)

> Median rental cost: $1,309 (Oregon: $1,173)

> Median home value: $410,800 (Oregon: $336,700)

> Median household income: $71,425 (Oregon: $65,667)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 34

ALSO READ: Metro Areas Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

> Rental occupied housing units: 47.2% (Pennsylvania: 31.0%)

> Median rental cost: $1,084 (Pennsylvania: $958)

> Median home value: $171,600 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)

> Median household income: $49,127 (Pennsylvania: $63,627)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 67

Rhode Island: Providence County

> Rental occupied housing units: 44.9% (Rhode Island: 38.4%)

> Median rental cost: $989 (Rhode Island: $1,031)

> Median home value: $248,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)

> Median household income: $62,323 (Rhode Island: $70,305)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 5

South Carolina: Dillon County

> Rental occupied housing units: 41.2% (South Carolina: 29.9%)

> Median rental cost: $598 (South Carolina: $918)

> Median home value: $84,500 (South Carolina: $170,100)

> Median household income: $36,429 (South Carolina: $54,864)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 46

South Dakota: Todd County

> Rental occupied housing units: 53.0% (South Dakota: 32.0%)

> Median rental cost: $458 (South Dakota: $761)

> Median home value: $26,600 (South Dakota: $174,600)

> Median household income: $24,102 (South Dakota: $59,896)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 60

Tennessee: Lake County

> Rental occupied housing units: 48.9% (Tennessee: 33.5%)

> Median rental cost: $435 (Tennessee: $897)

> Median home value: $91,800 (Tennessee: $177,600)

> Median household income: $34,230 (Tennessee: $54,833)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 95

ALSO READ: How Home Values Changed in America’s Biggest Cities Since 2000

Texas: Brazos County

> Rental occupied housing units: 53.0% (Texas: 37.7%)

> Median rental cost: $966 (Texas: $1,082)

> Median home value: $217,700 (Texas: $187,200)

> Median household income: $50,289 (Texas: $63,826)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 226

Utah: Cache County

> Rental occupied housing units: 37.4% (Utah: 29.5%)

> Median rental cost: $842 (Utah: $1,090)

> Median home value: $256,400 (Utah: $305,400)

> Median household income: $60,530 (Utah: $74,197)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 27

Vermont: Chittenden County

> Rental occupied housing units: 37.1% (Vermont: 28.7%)

> Median rental cost: $1,293 (Vermont: $999)

> Median home value: $314,200 (Vermont: $230,900)

> Median household income: $76,316 (Vermont: $63,477)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 14

Virginia: Petersburg city

> Rental occupied housing units: 63.9% (Virginia: 33.3%)

> Median rental cost: $958 (Virginia: $1,257)

> Median home value: $111,800 (Virginia: $282,800)

> Median household income: $43,029 (Virginia: $76,398)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 131

Washington: Whitman County

> Rental occupied housing units: 55.8% (Washington: 36.7%)

> Median rental cost: $842 (Washington: $1,337)

> Median home value: $230,200 (Washington: $366,800)

> Median household income: $42,288 (Washington: $77,006)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 39

ALSO READ: States Where Single People Pay the Most for Housing

West Virginia: Monongalia County

> Rental occupied housing units: 41.8% (West Virginia: 26.3%)

> Median rental cost: $845 (West Virginia: $732)

> Median home value: $212,300 (West Virginia: $123,200)

> Median household income: $54,198 (West Virginia: $48,037)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 54

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

> Rental occupied housing units: 50.9% (Wisconsin: 32.9%)

> Median rental cost: $889 (Wisconsin: $872)

> Median home value: $164,200 (Wisconsin: $189,200)

> Median household income: $52,260 (Wisconsin: $63,293)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 72

Wyoming: Albany County

> Rental occupied housing units: 48.0% (Wyoming: 29.0%)

> Median rental cost: $818 (Wyoming: $853)

> Median home value: $243,500 (Wyoming: $228,000)

> Median household income: $51,362 (Wyoming: $65,304)

> No. of counties considered in ranking: 23

Methodology

To determine the county with the highest rental rate in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the share of housing units that are occupied by renters from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Counties were excluded if rental rates were not available in the 2020 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a county’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a county’s rental rate was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all counties’ rental rates. We similarly excluded counties that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

Counties were ranked based on the percentage of housing units that are occupied by renters. To break ties, we used the number of housing units that are occupied by renters.

Additional information on median rental cost, median home value, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2020 ACS. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .