ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is Tom Cruise the Last Real Movie Star?

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Tom Cruise is an actor and producer who has appeared in some of the most successful film franchises of all time. Cruise rose to fame in the 1980s thanks to high-profile roles in Risky Business, Legend , and Top Gun . Initially, Cruise was best known as a leading man and romantic interest, but as the years went on, he proved that he could play tough, dramatic roles as well. In recent years, even as other big-name actors have slowed down in their ventures, Cruise is going strong. In fact, he could be considered the last true Hollywood movie star.

Tom Cruise is still a major box-office draw

Tom Cruise attending a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ press conference | The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

At 59, Tom Cruise could easily rest on his laurels. The actor, who has been married three times, has a net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth , and certainly doesn’t have anything to prove to anyone. Still, Cruise has shown that he has a drive and determination to make winning productions and still has a great passion for the film business.

Since the 1980s, Cruise has been a big star. His longevity is unique even in the world of Hollywood, a town that loves the idea of an enduring film legend. Not only can Cruise’s name still bring in crowds of movie lovers, but his clout in the industry is significant – it seems everyone wants to work with Cruise. According to The Numbers , Cruise is one of the world’s leading actors based on box-office numbers alone, with his films bringing in around $8,491,520,442 worldwide, based on box-office aggregate.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a massive hit for Cruise

If Tom Cruise still has critics, he silenced the naysayers with the release of Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022. The film broke box-office records, becoming one of Paramount’s highest-grossing films, according to IMDb , and the highest of Cruise’s career to date. Top Gun: Maverick received praise from critics, and fans everywhere stood up to cheer for Cruise for helping usher in a summer blockbuster, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in theaters for years.

Cruise has proven that he is still a force to be reckoned with at the box office, and the star is carrying on his success into 2023, with the planned release of the seventh installment in his acclaimed Mission: Impossible series. The final installment will be divided into two parts, with the first released in July 2023 and the second in June 2024, according to IMDb . There’s no doubt that Cruise will bring all his star power to the table, helping to craft incredible stunts and action-packed sequences.

Tom Cruise is one of the last remaining true movie stars

After more than three decades as a leading star, Tom Cruise has shown that he still can bring in huge numbers and earn new fans. This is an impressive feat of longevity that few other actors can match. In fact, most stars who were headlining films in the 1980s and 1990s still working have chosen to focus on character-based dramas or B-list movies. Even Cruise contemporaries like Brad Pitt don’t have his seemingly unstoppable clout at the box office.

While several other stars in Hollywood have managed to sustain a strong career trajectory over the decades, including Harrison Ford and Leonardo DiCaprio, they are in different age brackets than Cruise – with Ford in his late seventies and DiCaprio in his forties. As a longtime leading man in his fifties, Cruise truly stands apart.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Stands Atop a $3.6 Billion ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Empire

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Stars#Hollywood Movie#Risky Business Legend
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

138K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy