Kim Kardashian says North West used special effects makeup to create a faux-murder scene — and the cops were nearly called

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
 2 days ago
North West and Kim Kardashian in Portofino, Italy in May 2022. NINO/GC Images
  • Kim Kardashian, 41, appeared in a new YouTube video with Allure.
  • Kardashian said North West, 9, is interested in special effects makeup like wounds and blood.
  • Kardashian said North once created a fake murder scene as a prank, but a housekeeper got scared.

North West
Kim Kardashian
Insider

