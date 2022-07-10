Jenks Police Officer Helps Couple Travel To San Antonio

Officer Tarasenko saw a man and woman panhandling off highway 75 Friday and stopped to talk to them.

The officer said he wanted to check on them because of how hot it has been.

While talking to the couple, Tarasenko found out the woman was pregnant, and they were walking from Kentucky to San Antonio to look for a job in the oil fields.

Tarasenko gave them a ride to the Greyhound bus station and bought them two tickets to San Antonio with his own money.