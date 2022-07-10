Driver of 18-wheeler rescued from water after tanker overturned on I-10 Twin Span Bridge towards New Orleans

Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of the horrific crash of Pan American Flight 759 out of New Orleans. On Friday, July 9, 1982, the Boeing 727 aircraft crashed shortly after lift-off from New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, after being forced down by a microburst storm mere minutes into its flight bound for Las Vegas, Nev. One hundred forty-four passengers and eight people on the ground were killed during the tragedy. The sole survivor was a 16-month-old baby. The crash had the highest number of aviation fatalities in 1982.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO