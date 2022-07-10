Southland Gas Prices Drop For 26th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 26th consecutive day and 27th time in 28 days, decreasing 1.8 cents to $6.157. The average price has dropped 30.3 cents over the past 28 days, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according...
Some California truckers who move containers in and out of the marine terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they plan to participate in a work stoppage Wednesday to protest a controversial state law, AB5, that seeks to limit the use of independent contractors and largely classify them as employee drivers.
Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES - Starbucks is shutting down over a dozen U.S. locations - six of them in the Los Angeles County area - by the end of July, according to The Wall Street Journal. In a July 11 memo sent to employees, officials said the closure is a move to make Starbucks locations safer for customers and employees.
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in Los Angeles County. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show cases and hospitalizations trending upward since early summer. Los Angeles County tracks COVID-19 case rates over time and by community. The Department of Public Health’s map shows the...
For many folks throughout Southern California, recycling cans and bottles is an easy way to earn extra cash. But a new grand jury report says that Orange County residents are losing millions of dollars every year in unclaimed recycling funds, as local recycling centers get harder to come by. The...
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Marine layer clouds will push back through the coast and basins and partially into our inland valleys early Wednesday morning. Those clouds will pull back to the...
Los Angeles County logged 18,158 new COVID-19 infections over the past three days, while also recording 39 new deaths, according to figures released Monday. The new infections recorded between Saturday and Monday lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,178,242. County officials noted that the number of new cases could be low due to delays in reporting from some labs over the weekend.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer reveals why indoor mask mandate would return if LA County enters high transmission. Dr. Barbara Ferrer explains why the indoor mask mandate would return if LA County enters the high transmission category. This as Ventura County plans to not bring back indoor masking even though the county reached high transmission.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — After years of addiction, Matthew Hirsch was sober. He landed a stable job working overnight shifts at a 7-Eleven in Southern California, lived with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment and spoke to his father every day. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a masked...
Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night. The motivation to close up shop for the evening came from 7-Eleven’s corporate leaders and communicated through a statement provided to KTLA. The statement reads: “Our hearts are with...
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Yuhas, 40, of Fullerton, died at the scene, the...
Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been charged in Los Angeles County with workers’ compensation fraud, officials announced Monday. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits,” according to a news release from the agency. Though California law prohibits workers from misrepresenting injuries to […]
A manhunt continued Tuesday for the assailant believed to have carried out a series of robberies and shootings at 7-Eleven stores that occurred in three Southland counties, leaving at least two people dead. The rash of violence — carried out on July 11, or 7-11 — prompted the 7-Eleven corporation...
With the acquisition of 6,000 acres of open space, California is a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, also referred to as the 30×30 initiative. The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre, and Santa Susanna mountains.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — A couple was attacked and pistol-whipped, the man robbed of his $60,000 Rolex watch, by two assailants in...
A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
In the first half of the year, there were 181 homicides in the city of Los Angeles, the highest number in the past 15 years, according to data released Monday by a nonprofit news organization. According to Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School...
