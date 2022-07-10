Man Holed Up Inside Pico Rivera Home Taken Into Custody

A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores has left at least two people dead, with police saying Tuesday some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. Monday to the 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.

BREA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO