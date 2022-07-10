Man Holed Up Inside Pico Rivera Home Taken Into Custody

Riverside police have confirmed that the suspect wanted in several shootings at 7-Elevens across SoCal on July 11 is the same one involved in their shooting investigation. A father of three was shot in the head at a Riverside 7-Eleven, and his daughter said he's a strong man. Kaya Harrel...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station responded to the East 400 block of Woodlark Street in the city of Lancaster to investigate a possible home invasion around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies set up a containment...
A domestic violence suspect led police on a chase across Los Angeles County Tuesday night. The pursuit originated from West Covina then snaked its way through areas of South Los Angeles on freeways and surface streets. West Covina police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted in connection...
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body, according to authorities. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one person was shot at a home in the 1100 block of...
A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded. Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
A person wanted in an attempted murder was barricaded Monday at the Estrada Courts housing project in Boyle Heights, authorities said. Officers went to the area of Lorena Street and Glenn Avenue about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A SWAT team was sent to the scene,...
An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
A 60-year-old man was charged Tuesday with molesting seven women in Irvine. Lincoln Esguerra Carillo was charged with seven counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and a dozen misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.
A parolee who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint in Culver City was arrested after leaving his car keys at the crime scene, police said Monday. The robbery occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday at Boost Mobile, in the 4100 block of Centinela Avenue, the Culver City Police Department reported. “Officers...
A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores has left at least two people dead, with police saying Tuesday some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. Monday to the 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Yuhas, 40, of Fullerton, died at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES — (LOS ANGELES) -- A man with an ankle monitor and who was already on parole for robbery has been arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at a cell phone store after he allegedly held up two employees at gun point and ran away with money from the cash register.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit and run collision in Pomona and Tuesday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau were called at approximately 9:33 p.m. Monday to Holt Avenue and New York Drive where they found a man between 30 to 40 years old suffering from severe injuries.
Surveillance video shows L.A. County sheriff's deputies attack an inmate at Men's Central Jail. His attorney says he had trouble seeing his client, who is reportedly being kept away from other people in the facility.
An investigation was underway Tuesday into the death of a male inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a cell in the detention center at 1:01 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive inmate, the sheriff’s department reported. According...
A 66-year-old probationer who pleaded guilty to a hate crime last year was charged Tuesday with another hate crime in Newport Beach. Danny Martin Loros was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of criminal threats, all felonies, and also faces sentencing enhancements for a hate crime and a hate crime with a prior conviction, according to court records.
