Pico Rivera, CA

Man Holed Up Inside Pico Rivera Home Taken Into Custody

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A man holed up inside a Pico Rivera home for at least five hours was taken...

mynewsla.com

Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Pico Rivera, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Lancaster Leaves at Least One Man Dead

A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded. Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Culver City; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
CULVER CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Barricaded in Boyle Heights; SWAT Team Sent

A person wanted in an attempted murder was barricaded Monday at the Estrada Courts housing project in Boyle Heights, authorities said. Officers went to the area of Lorena Street and Glenn Avenue about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A SWAT team was sent to the scene,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shootings at SoCal 7-Elevens Leave Clerk Dead, Others Injured

An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting Seven Victims in Irvine

A 60-year-old man was charged Tuesday with molesting seven women in Irvine. Lincoln Esguerra Carillo was charged with seven counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and a dozen misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least 2 People Dead in Shootings at Southland 7-Eleven Stores

A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores left at least two people dead Monday, with police saying some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. to a 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Continues for Assailant in Southland 7-Eleven Shootings

A manhunt continued Tuesday for the assailant believed to have carried out a series of robberies and shootings at 7-Eleven stores that occurred in three Southland counties, leaving at least two people dead. The rash of violence — carried out on July 11, or 7-11 — prompted the 7-Eleven corporation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Five Shot, 2 Dead in 7-Eleven Robbery Shootings Across Southland

A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores has left at least two people dead, with police saying Tuesday some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. Monday to the 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Yuhas, 40, of Fullerton, died at the scene, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Pomona Hit-and-Run Collision

A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a hit and run collision in Pomona and Tuesday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau were called at approximately 9:33 p.m. Monday to Holt Avenue and New York Drive where they found a man between 30 to 40 years old suffering from severe injuries.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Male Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center

An investigation was underway Tuesday into the death of a male inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a cell in the detention center at 1:01 p.m. Monday for an unresponsive inmate, the sheriff’s department reported. According...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Another Hate Crime in Newport Beach

A 66-year-old probationer who pleaded guilty to a hate crime last year was charged Tuesday with another hate crime in Newport Beach. Danny Martin Loros was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of criminal threats, all felonies, and also faces sentencing enhancements for a hate crime and a hate crime with a prior conviction, according to court records.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

