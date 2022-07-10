ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen Have Murdered 15 People in a Johannesburg Bar, South African Police Say

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt around 12:30 am local time on Sunday, a group of men rolled up to a tavern in Johannesburg, South Africa, and shot 23 people, killing at least 15 of them, police said. According to the South African Police Service's media statement, 12 individuals died at the scene. A total of...

www.thedailybeast.com

