Amarillo, TX

A legal police chase: Participants can Race-A-Cop at upcoming event

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

On Saturday, July 23, at the Amarillo Dragway, located at 12955 Burlington Rd., for the first time in Amarillo, it will be legal to race a cop.

The gates will open at 7 p.m., and the races will begin at 8 p.m.

Admission is $10 to enter and free for kids 12 and younger, and it costs $20 to race.

"If you compare that to if we catch you and you get tickets or get arrested, it could be up to 20 or 30 thousand dollars in fees, versus $30 to race all night," said Carla Burr, Public Information Officer for the Amarillo Police Department.

With the purchase of a racing ticket, participants can race an unlimited amount of times through the night.

Anyone can participate in the race.

Amarillo Police Department patrol cars will be participating in races.

APD is giving out 100 free general admission tickets and 200 racing tickets. The racing tickets given out will also allow the participant to enter the gates. These free tickets are first come, first serve.

"It's so important for people to understand that they need to go to a safe environment. Then they can have fun and drive as fast as they want, without putting any lives at risk," Burr said.

For more information on this upcoming event, contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038, or for more on the qualifications to race, contact the Amarillo Dragway at ‪(806) 337-0630‬ twest@amarillodragway.com .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: A legal police chase: Participants can Race-A-Cop at upcoming event

