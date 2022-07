Authorities have revealed the cause of death for the three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas in early May. The tourists — Tennessee couple Michael Phillips, 68, and his wife, Robbie Phillips, 65, and Florida resident Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64 — died "as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the Royal Bahamas Police Force said on Tuesday in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The news was first reported by the Nassau Guardian on Monday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO