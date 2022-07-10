ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennerstown, PA

Meehleib earns 1st victory of season at Jennerstown Speedway; Awtey goes back-to-back

By Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Kfae_0ganUaHW00

JENNERSTOWN – Rick Meehleib had not been in the winner’s circle at Jennerstown Speedway since the mid-90’s, but the Stoystown driver celebrated with the checkered flag in hand on Saturday night.

Meehleib racked up a bunch of second place finishes in 2021, but was never able to cross the stripe in first. That changed Saturday with a hard-earned win in the Ron’s Collision Center Street Stocks.

Last week's resultsFleegle, Kostelnik sweep Double Down Weekend at Jennerstown Speedway

Meehlieb held the lead with four laps to go, but defending champion Casey Fleegle, who has five wins of his own this season, was charging through the field. Dale Kimberly, trying to hold onto second, got into the back of Fleegle crashing the two cars.

On the restart, Meehleib had to hold off points leader Greg Burbidge for the win. Burbidge started to the outside and held on as they battled door-to-door. Burbidge got loose and slid up the track and touched Meehleib, but the loss of momentum hurt Burbidge more than Meehleib who drove off for the win.

Meehleib joins Burbidge and Fleegle as the only drivers to win in a street stock so far this season.

Barry Awtey continued his dominant season with yet another win in the Martella’s Pharmacies Late Models. Awtey, already the track’s winningest driver, has now won half of the late model features this season with five trips to Stoney’s Beer Victory Lane.

CelebrationJennerstown Speedway Advance My Track Challenge celebration set for July 9

After his win last Sunday, Awtey had to start in the back of the pack. With the fastest car in the field, Awtey picked his way through traffic. Mike Sweeney enjoyed a lead for the first 10 laps, but Bryan Shipp tracked him down. Shipp didn’t have the lead for long, though. Awtey soared through the field and grabbed the lead with 13 laps to go and drove off for his second consecutive win. The defending champion continues to lead the point standings.

An exciting finish is the Farmer’s Union Co-Op Chargers had fans on their feet. Nick Niemiec had led most of the feature, but Scott Mitchell closed the gap late in the race. Niemiec had thrown a few blocks to hold off Mitchell, but Mitchell had a strong run out of Turn 4. The two touched and Mitchell was able to finally make the pass with two laps to go. The win is Mitchell’s second of the year despite not running a full schedule.

ChampsJennerstown drivers, fans, community rally around speedway to earn $50,000 prize

After crashing a few weeks ago, Skylar Berkey brought a brand new four-cylinder car to the track on Saturday. After spending all week preparing the new car, Berkey was involved in a wreck in the heat race.

Despite the damage, Berkey drove his new car to the front of the pack. Points leader Johnathan Haburcsak wrecked on Lap 3. The restart put Berkey on the front row and he drove off for his second Somerset Trust Fast N’ Furious 4 win of the year. Caleb Vasos, Berkey’s teammate, finished second.

Teammates also finished one-two in the Stoystown Auto Wreckers Modified feature.

RJ Dallape, making just his second start of the year at Jennerstown, started on the pole. Dallape led the first few laps, but it didn’t take long for Doug Glessner to track him down.

Glessner, who drives a car owned by the Dallape family, made the pass around his teammate for the lead and earned the victory. The win is Glessner’s third of the season.

In the One Stop Auto Sales Pro Stocks, points leader Jeff Giles started on the pole and led every lap of the feature event on his way to his second win of the year.

The night was capped off with fireworks and a concert from local band Stampede. The events were in celebration of Jennerstown winning the ‘Advance My Track Challenge’ hosted by Advance Auto Parts. NASCAR and Advanced Auto Parts were on hand to present the winning $50,000 check.

Racing continues Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway as the Super Cup Stock Car Series comes to town for the first time this season. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for fans. Racing gets underway at 6 p.m.

Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Before settling on Acrisure, Steelers looked to secure naming rights from Pittsburgh company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 20 years, the Steelers' home field is no longer Heinz Field.The new name with be Acrisure Stadium, named after a Michigan-based financial technology company.Two decades ago, the late Steelers President Dan Rooney was determined that a Pittsburgh company have the naming rights to the new stadium and Heinz Field was born. Heinz 57 was given the family-friendly rate of $57 million over the next two decades.As the contract ran out, sources say current Steeler President Art Rooney II was equally determined that Kraft-Heinz, some other company or a healthcare system like UPMC get the rights. But...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh weather: Isolated storms possible

PITTSBURGH — We'll see areas of patchy fog Wednesday morning, especially in the east, but it will otherwise be a nice start to the day. There's another chance of isolated showers/storms Wednesday afternoon, around 2 to 3 p.m. Otherwise, we dry out to finish out the week and into the start of the weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jennerstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Stoystown, PA
CBS News

U.S. Steel bald eagle undergoing rehab for injuries, including 'significant damage to flight feathers'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets from the nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin is rehabbing from "significant damage to his flight feathers." The Wildlife Center run by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is working with the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County to rehabilitate the first-year fledgling. The goal is to eventually release him back into the wild, HARP said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battling blaze in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire in Bethel Park. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that the fire is on Fairview Drive. No other information is available. This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: WPXI-TV names weekend morning anchor; Pittsburgh native exits 'Jeopardy!' role

Following the departure of news anchor Joe Arena, WPXI-TV reporter Alyssa Raymond will take over as Channel 11’s weekend morning anchor effective this weekend. A 2007 Moon Area High School grad, Raymond joined WPXI in 2020 and has been a general assignment reporter weekday mornings as well as a fill-in anchor (including weekend mornings), backup traffic anchor and breaking news desk anchor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Sweeney
WTAJ

Child riding bike struck by vehicle in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A child riding a bike Tuesday evening was struck by a vehicle in Altoona. According to Altoona police, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue and First street. The 10-year-old girl rode her bicycle through a stop sign and was then hit by the vehicle. She […]
ALTOONA, PA
Radio Business Report

No Longer Gravely Ill, Licensee Facing Revocation Returns To Radio

Five weeks ago, the latest twist in a sordid soap opera-like ordeal involving an individual who faces a license revocation for his Class A FM radio station in Somerset County, Pa., became known. Roger Wahl was “very, very, very sick,” according to a local pastor who has been actively rallying...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Victory Lane#Super Cup#Fastest Car#Track Challenge
WTAJ

Road to close for railroad crossing replacement in Punxsutawney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday a roadway in Punxsutawney Borough will be temporarily closing to replace a railroad grade crossing. A section of Route 119 will be closed starting Friday, July 15 between the intersections of Clark Street and Route 36 (Mahoning Street Colonel Drake Highway), according […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts

The Real Luck Café, known by most folks as “Lucky’s,” may be the most aptly named bar in Pittsburgh. In 2019, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission approved a new development located next door to the gritty Strip District gay bar at 1519 Penn Ave. The developer’s plans included buying Lucky’s to make it simpler and cheaper to demolish the adjacent seven-story former cold storage structure (known as the Wholey’s fish building).
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
pahomepage.com

Derry Township increases bad driver enforcement

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.13.22 (4:30am) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (11:15 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.12.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7/9. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast. (7/9/22) 9am. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 7.8.2022 11PM.
ENVIRONMENT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 medical helicopters dispatched to crash in Unity, firefighters say

Two patients were flown by medical helicopters to trauma centers in Pittsburgh after a head-on collision Monday on Route 982 in Unity, according to firefighters. The collision occurred at 5:58 a.m. at the highway’s intersection at Coventry Lane in the vicinity of Glengarry Golf Course, said Pleasant Unity fire Chief John Bacha. State police said a Kia Optima being driven by Gianni A. Gonzalez, 22, of Miami, crossed the center line and slammed into a Ford Focus being driven by Jason E. Roney, 44, of North Huntingdon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who jumped from crane in East Liberty identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified Hyoung Kee Park as the man who jumped from a crane in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty Ave on July 5. The fall resulted in Park’s death. He was 54 years old and his home address was listed as Flushing, NY. At 5:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy