ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Forever chemicals found in drinking water throughout Illinois: Search the database

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wK9qb_0ganU65500
"Finished" water flows from a faucet in a lab at the Wilmette Water Plant Tuesday, July 3, 2021, in Wilmette, Illinois. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is testing the water for toxic chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Known mostly for their use in Teflon and Scotchgard products, PFAS are long-lasting and linked to cancer and other health problems and currently unregulated. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

More than 8 million people in the state — 6 out of every 10 Illinoisans — get their drinking water from a utility where at least one forever chemical has been detected, according to a Chicago Tribune investigation.

The Tribune identified 1,654 potential sources of PFAS statewide through a national analysis of industry codes that designate the type of products manufactured or used at a particular factory. Only California, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida have more facilities on the list of suspected polluters.

Career scientists at the U.S. EPA and state health officials in California concluded last year that the chemicals are far more dangerous than previously thought. The federal agency announced June 15 that PFOA and PFOS are unsafe at concentrations so small they can’t be measured using conventional laboratory techniques.

Read the investigation: Tribune finds more than 8 million Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where forever chemicals have been detected >>>

Search the database to see if PFAS have been detected in your community’s water supply. Note: This database does not include all municipalities in Illinois.

Comments / 16

T (that's it)
2d ago

So this is new news?! NOT!! There are many of us (not including the zealots) that have been ringing this bell for decades!!! Regardless of how hard the elititsts try, it will come to them also (there are alternatives for the 1-10%'s of course yet every option will be depleted eventually). Humankind is the true locust upon this earth. IMHO.

Reply(1)
10
Rodney Weber
2d ago

that's why I don't drink any tap water. but if you need to get yourself a high quality filter!

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
Mashed

The Ice Cream Brand Health Officials Linked To A Deadly Listeria Outbreak

One thing no brand wants attached to their name is a bacterial outbreak due to their food. Many diners may remember when Chipotle was hit with a $25 million fine, a record high for a food safety case, several years after its notorious E. coli outbreaks that occurred between 2015 and 2018. The highly publicized incidents sickened more than 1,000 people and resulted in major profit losses, as well as a hit to Chipotle's reputation among customers and investors (via CNN Business).
FLORIDA STATE
Boston Globe

One dead and 22 hospitalized in listeria outbreak tied to Florida

There have been two reports in Massachusetts. One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized in a listeria outbreak, with most of the infected people having been in Florida about a month before they became sick, federal authorities said Thursday. A food source has not been identified as...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Why experts are so worried about 'forever chemicals'

PFAS — also known as "forever chemicals" — are found in a wide variety of items, from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam. These manmade chemicals do not degrade in the environment, and because they are so widely used around the world, PFAS are present in water, air, and soil, as well as the blood of humans and animals. PFAS have also been linked to cancer, and opponents say these omnipresent chemicals are causing a public health crisis. Here's everything you need to know:
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
City
Wilmette, IL
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Local
Illinois Government
Health

The EPA Is Cracking Down on PFAS in Drinking Water. Here's What to Know About These 'Forever Chemicals'

Fact checked on July 6, 2022 by Vivianna Shields, a journalist and fact-checker with experience in health and wellness publishing. The Environmental Protection Agency has announced new and updated drinking water health advisories surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances–two chemicals that are widely referred to as PFAS and have been linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
Mic

Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Testing#Drinking Water#U S Epa#Chemicals#Scotchgard#Pfas#Illinoisans#Pfoa#Pfos
Miami Herald

Lawsuit: Hollywood woman’s mother killed by listeria from Florida ice cream company

Sarasota’s Big Olaf Creamery, linked by the CDC to a listeria outbreak, has been sued in Tampa federal court by the family of a deceased Illinois woman. The lawsuit blames Big Olaf ice cream eaten by Pesotum, Illinois, resident Mary Billman while visiting Florida for her death on Jan. 29. Billman’s death is the one in the CDC’s breakdown of this listeria outbreak (23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, one death).
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

New seafood recall: Cancer-causing chemicals triggered a serious recall

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals that can be risk factors for various conditions, including certain types of cancer. As a result, whenever tests show PFAS chemicals in food or drinks, recalls are to be expected. Bumble Bee Foods issued one such recall for a specific SKU of Smoked Clams. The action follows US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing that detected unacceptable levels of PFAS in product samples.
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb, with about 3,500 deaths in the past two weeks alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some states are deadlier than others, however. Based on COVID-19-related deaths per capita, the deadliest state for COVID-19 right now is North Carolina. Daily deaths from COVID-19 have […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy