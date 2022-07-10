Popping up: Transient exhibits led themselves to flexibility, creativity

Now you see them, now you don’t.

Pop-up galleries are transient, temporary exhibits that usually occupy a non-gallery space. And they’re popping up in northwest Ohio.

“Pop-up galleries fill many voids in a community,” said Jerry Gray, proprietor of Just Jerry’s art gallery on Monroe Street. He set them up for years before he acquired a permanent gallery. “They can teach both artists and coordinators how to display, price, and promote their work and events. They can help bring community members and artists together face to face. They offer exposure for artists and businesses beyond their typical circles of friends and clientele and they can simply be fun.”

For Crystal Phelps and Jordan Buschur, founders and curators of the Co-Worker Gallery, a pop-up model is a way to display an exhibition without having to start their own permanent gallery. They set up in pre-existing spaces, not always designed for art.

Their first exhibit was at their offices at the Arts Commission. The most recent exhibit, Double Time , ran May 21 through July 2 at River House Arts located at 425 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, in the downtown Secor Building.

“We didn’t want to rent a space,” Buschur said. “We didn’t want to take on the full responsibility of starting a gallery, but we wanted to be able to do it in a way that felt creative and fit our lives, so taking over this corner of our office was a perfect way to do it. And then we could bring artists from all around the country and internationally to Toledo to have their work exhibited.”

Phelps and Buschur walked around the exhibit on its closing night, discussing the 22 pieces that were carefully hung around the space. But the real conversation wasn’t taking place between longtime friends and collaborators, but rather between the artworks on the walls.

The concept of Double Time originated when Phelps and Buschur worked together at the Arts Commission. They decided to set up an art gallery in their existing office space. The idea was to make artwork “converse” with other pieces.

“The idea was to pair artists together in a corner of our office space for conversation, much like the way two co-workers have conversations and collaborations,” said Phelps, who currently works in marketing at Toledo Museum of Art.

Buschur explained the concept behind the gallery.

“I would choose a piece by an artist and I’d send the image to Crystal and then she would choose a piece to respond to that,” said Buschur, a painter who also teaches art classes at University of Toledo. “So the two pieces were in conversation with each other and that’s similar to the way we were in conversation with each other at our office. So we called it Co-Worker Gallery because, literally, we were co-workers in our office, but also we were thinking about the two artists as co-workers together.”

The two curators brought in artwork from all over North America for the Co-Worker Gallery, resulting in 11 vignettes of 22 pieces. The exhibit is also active on Instagram (@ co_workergallery ), making it available to viewers around the world.

This makes it different from the standard pop-up gallery.

“That show was essentially a pop-up gallery, but it was basically 11 microshows,” said River House Arts owner Paula Baldoni. “It was a different concept than what we would normally show.”

Though Co-Worker Gallery was exhibited in a professional art space, most pop-up galleries sprout up in spaces not typically known for displaying artwork — restaurants, bars, etc.

“In a pop-up exhibition, it’s in a space that’s not typically a gallery. Whoever’s hosting it — curator, or the artist — is often doing jobs like preparing the walls or making sure there’s lighting,” Buschur said.

According to Phelps, she and Buschur are “making plans for their next move” and plan to do another Co-Worker Gallery exhibit at Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery in the spring of 2026.

Another pop-up concept is going up in a vacant bar this month in Lima. The Every Body Art Show, organized by photographer Amanda Rose, aims to promote body positivity and beauty.

“I do a lot of boudoir and empowerment sessions with women and I’ve been getting asked a lot: Will you photograph a plus sized woman? And it just makes me sad that people have to ask me that question,” Rose said. She began photographing plus-sized women for free as a means of empowering them and soon realized she needed an art gallery to display the work.

Rose’s gallery is located at 516 N. Main St. The exhibit opens 4 to 8 p.m. July 23, and will be available for viewing at the same times for three consecutive Thursdays.

Rose is excited about her upcoming pop-up gallery and hopes viewers come away with new views on “beauty.”

“I want people to come in and realize that they are all perfect and beautiful, even with all of their imperfections and differences,” she said.

Bart Mills, director of Council for the Arts of Greater Lima, worked with Rose on developing her pop-up gallery.

“It’s about meeting people where they are with the art,” Mills said. “We want to be evangelical about the art whenever possible. In some cases that means taking it out of the traditional galleries and into places that may be more invitational to the audience. It’s also about building new audiences. It’s just an opportunity to get more people in front of the art.”