(BCN) — A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after she was hit by a car Sunday night near Santa Rosa, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Butler Avenue, an unincorporated area of Sonoma County south of Santa Rosa. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO