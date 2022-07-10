Health officials warn anglers about toxic puffer fish

Welcome to “On Tap,” a new monthly roundup of news and brews from Rhode Island’s craft beer and distilling scene. Here at Rhode Island Monthly, craft beverages have always been a big part of our food and drink coverage, but starting this month, we’re highlighting all the best from local breweries and distilleries in one place to help you choose your weekend libations. That means more coverage of events, new openings, fresh releases and trends from local brewers and distillers. As always, follow along with our social media at @rimonthly and @TheDishRIM for more food and drink news, and email any beer and spirits tips to lclem@rimonthly.com. Cheers!

