FIre reported on Washington Avenue

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda will fully shut down from August 8 to September 5 for major renovations. "During this time, we will be draining the pool and replacing our filters then refilling the pool, completely remodeling the gym: demolishing our old locker rooms and installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points, installing new steam room door, replacing pool light bulbs, and a new gender neutral bathroom in the gym area," a release says.

TONAWANDA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO