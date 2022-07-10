FIre reported on Washington Avenue

At 9:48 p.m. Monday, Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 responded to the 800 block of Center Street for a car vs. pedestrian motor vehicle accident. It was reported a male was struck by a vehicle and unresponsive in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews found a 36-year-old male patient lying in the roadway with an altered mental status and traumatic injuries. Fire crews assisted the Lewiston Police Department in closing the road. Lewiston 1 advanced life support critical care EMTs stabilized the patient.
A building at 245 Liberty Street was demolished today. According to county tax records, the 2,590-square-foot commercial structure was built in 1950 and was acquired by Batavia City Schools in 2017. School officials were not available today to answer questions about the property. UPDATE: See previous coverage about this building...
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's anything but a smooth ride when you drive across a section of train tracks on Kenmore Avenue. The rough road is right off Sheridan Drive, which many drivers use to get to Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood or Military Road. One truck driver said he braces himself each time he drives over the tracks.
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A New York State Supreme Court judge has issued a relief in the case between the BFLO Store and Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday. Shortly after the mall's co-owners, Uniland Development and Mountain Development Corporation, blocked entrance to the store with padlocks, a tractor and a moving truck in the back, BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz filed a lawsuit against the mall, as he gets set to move from Eastern Hills to Transitown Plaza.
It’s a topic that has come up before: maintain a residency requirement or not for a new hire?
City Council has discussed the topic over the years — usually when a qualified candidate has everything city officials are looking for, except for living in Batavia. The city's Charter has required that the city manager and assistant manager, plus other department head positions, maintain their residence in the city.
A recent First Amendment audit by an Alden citizen journalist in Wyoming County went off the rails when deputies refused him access to public offices because he did not sign in with his real name. Is requiring someone to sign in with their full name before being allowed access to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to two separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday. According to investigators, police responded to a report of gunshots near Dewey Avenue at Glendale Avenue around 5:00 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot at least one time. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were […]
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda will fully shut down from August 8 to September 5 for major renovations. "During this time, we will be draining the pool and replacing our filters then refilling the pool, completely remodeling the gym: demolishing our old locker rooms and installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points, installing new steam room door, replacing pool light bulbs, and a new gender neutral bathroom in the gym area," a release says.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A reward is being offered for information after a man was killed on Weston Avenue in April. According to Crime Stoppers, Chris James was killed on April 20 on Weston Avenue. Crime Stoppers said a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information...
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Monnin contacted 7 Problem Solvers in regard to part of his property "sinking" at the Sky Harbor mobile home park. "The ground started caving in, the concrete was crushing," said Monnin. He said it has become a safety concern for his 93-year-old father, who lives there too.
Clifton Springs, N.Y. — The Ontario County Humane Society is asking for help tracking down information about a dog found abandoned Monday night. A woman reported finding the dog tied to a tree near a creek off Spring Street in Clifton Springs. The woman flagged down a passing driver...
Wellsville, NY – Wellsville Police arrested Paul J. Carpenter, age 48 of Belmont, charging him with Harassment 2nd. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Jefferson Street in March. Carpenter was located by the Bolivar Police Department and taken into custody. Carpenter was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Carpenter was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on July 19th at 4:30 pm.
Following years of jokingly being addressed as a key dignitary for the Redfield Parkway neighborhood, Jim Owen finally got his wish. The native Batavian, former teacher, coach, active citizen and well-known figure around town was dubbed the title Mayor of Redfield during City Council’s meeting Monday. After reading some...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating after a man was shot by a trooper in Machias Saturday. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when troopers responded to the report of a suicidal subject in the area of Reynolds Road in the Town of Machias.
A farm truck has reportedly pulled down electrical wires in the area of 7850 Tesnow Road, Alabama. A fire has started in an adjoining field. The driver is trapped in the truck. Alabama Fire dispatched along with mutual aid from Pembroke and Indian Falls. Fire police requested to close traffic...
The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
