Batavia, NY

FIre reported on Washington Avenue

The Batavian
 2 days ago

A fire was reported at 103 Washington Ave., Batavia....

www.thebatavian.com

wnypapers.com

Lewiston: Pedestrian struck on Center Street

At 9:48 p.m. Monday, Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 responded to the 800 block of Center Street for a car vs. pedestrian motor vehicle accident. It was reported a male was struck by a vehicle and unresponsive in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews found a 36-year-old male patient lying in the roadway with an altered mental status and traumatic injuries. Fire crews assisted the Lewiston Police Department in closing the road. Lewiston 1 advanced life support critical care EMTs stabilized the patient.
The Batavian

Photo: Building on Liberty Street demolished today

A building at 245 Liberty Street was demolished today. According to county tax records, the 2,590-square-foot commercial structure was built in 1950 and was acquired by Batavia City Schools in 2017. School officials were not available today to answer questions about the property. UPDATE: See previous coverage about this building...
WBEN 930AM

Judge issues relief in BFLO Store case with Eastern Hills Mall

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A New York State Supreme Court judge has issued a relief in the case between the BFLO Store and Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday. Shortly after the mall's co-owners, Uniland Development and Mountain Development Corporation, blocked entrance to the store with padlocks, a tractor and a moving truck in the back, BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz filed a lawsuit against the mall, as he gets set to move from Eastern Hills to Transitown Plaza.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Home sweet home not always a perfect fit for residency requirements

It’s a topic that has come up before: maintain a residency requirement or not for a new hire? City Council has discussed the topic over the years — usually when a qualified candidate has everything city officials are looking for, except for living in Batavia. The city's Charter has required that the city manager and assistant manager, plus other department head positions, maintain their residence in the city.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Two people shot in Rochester Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police were called to two separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday. According to investigators, police responded to a report of gunshots near Dewey Avenue at Glendale Avenue around 5:00 p.m. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot at least one time. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center to shut down in August for renovation

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda will fully shut down from August 8 to September 5 for major renovations. "During this time, we will be draining the pool and replacing our filters then refilling the pool, completely remodeling the gym: demolishing our old locker rooms and installing turf and rubber flooring and addressing any transitional points, installing new steam room door, replacing pool light bulbs, and a new gender neutral bathroom in the gym area," a release says.
TONAWANDA, NY
cnycentral.com

Abandoned dog found tied to tree in Ontario County

Clifton Springs, N.Y. — The Ontario County Humane Society is asking for help tracking down information about a dog found abandoned Monday night. A woman reported finding the dog tied to a tree near a creek off Spring Street in Clifton Springs. The woman flagged down a passing driver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Wellsville Man Charged for Harassment

Wellsville, NY – Wellsville Police arrested Paul J. Carpenter, age 48 of Belmont, charging him with Harassment 2nd. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Jefferson Street in March. Carpenter was located by the Bolivar Police Department and taken into custody. Carpenter was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Carpenter was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court on July 19th at 4:30 pm.
WELLSVILLE, NY
The Batavian

Mayor of Redfield made official during city meeting Monday

Following years of jokingly being addressed as a key dignitary for the Redfield Parkway neighborhood, Jim Owen finally got his wish. The native Batavian, former teacher, coach, active citizen and well-known figure around town was dubbed the title Mayor of Redfield during City Council’s meeting Monday. After reading some...
FL Radio Group

Group of Gorham Residents Call for Highway Superintendent’s Job Following Arrest

The arrest in May of the Gorham Town Highway Superintendent has prompted some town residents to call for his job. 42-year-old Zachary Eddinger, of Canandaigua, was charged with DWI by Canandaigua Police following a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive. Town Supervisor Fred Lightfoote told those residents that recently spoke out at a special meeting calling for Eddinger to be removed that the Town Board doesn’t have any control over an elected official outside of the Town Board.
GORHAM, NY

