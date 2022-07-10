ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at City Hall. The council will conduct a first reading on a proposed amendment to the Fire Code regarding sprinkler requirements in large homes. Also on the agenda are an application from Tony...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Planners OK permit for Angel Park Apartments

ELKO – City planners have approved a conditional use permit for a 36-unit apartment complex on West Sage Street, behind the Family Dollar/Aaron’s mini-mall. The permit for Angel Park Apartments was requested by Doug Bailey’s Kado Properties LLC on behalf of Bountiful OB-GYN Profit Sharing. Three apartment...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

SkyWest's Elko flight schedule changes Aug. 1

ELKO – Connecting with flights in Salt Lake City will be easier when SkyWest changes the timing of its commuter flights in and out of the Elko Regional Airport beginning Aug. 1. “The City of Elko and the Elko Regional Airport are excited to announce a significant change to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fire south of Elko County grows to largest of 3 recent blazes

ELKO – A wildfire south of the Elko County line exploded to 10 times its size on Sunday. The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday and grew to about 600 acres by Saturday night. By Sunday night it had burned nearly 6,000 acres, and was 10% contained.
Elko Daily Free Press

New fire south of Elko County

ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to the west and east. The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely has burned an estimated 600 acres. It was reported around 11 a.m. Friday.
Elko Daily Free Press

Protestant prayer demonstration

ELKO – Join artist Kristi Lyn Glass for a demonstration on how to use Protestant prayer beads. Glass will present a free demonstration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16 at the Elko Chamber of Commerce. She will have handmade prayer beads for sale, as well as booklets on their history and how to use them.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flames, smoke near Ruby 360 Lodge

ELKO – Lightning sparked multiple blazes Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters were scrambling to a 6-acre fire near Ruby 360 Lodge by nightfall. Another blaze near the Bottari Ranch northeast of Lamoille was estimated at 20 acres, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center. Other strikes were reported at Western Hills,...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Riding side saddle

ELKO -- The side saddle on display at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum at 542 Commercial St. is a unique version designed to allow women in the 18th,19th and early 20th centuries to ride horses. The side saddle was seen to preserve a lady’s modesty as well as to...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

John Manuel Nachiondo

John Manuel Nachiondo passed unexpectedly July 4th, 2022. John was a life-long Northern Nevadan, and the son of Spanish Basque parents, Jess and Eleanor (Domingo) Nachiondo. John was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 2, 1961 and he grew up with his four siblings and many friends in Winnemucca. John graduated from Albert M. Lowry High School in 1979 where he enjoyed playing football. John loved camping, fishing and hunting during his youth, and he shared many deer hunting adventures with his dad and the other men of his family. As a young man John met Jamie Jo Lowe and the two courted and eventually married. John and Jamie had three children and raised them together in Winnemucca and then Elko, Nevada. John was a great dad and grand-dad and was very proud of his children, and eventually his grand-children. John was also proud of his Spanish-Basque heritage and was a lifetime member of the Elko Basque Club. The family enjoyed many weekends and holidays at Wildhorse Reservoir where John kept his camp trailer nearly every Summer for the past twenty years. John lost his wife, Jamie Jo, to early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. John was a loving and supportive husband throughout his wife’s tragic illness and in fact throughout their 34 years together.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Red flag warning for fire danger Tuesday in Elko area

ELKO -- The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a red flag warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty winds from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Most of Elko County, all of White Pine County and part of Nye County are included in the warning. “Dry lightning may create...
ELKO, NV
KUTV

Road Trippin' - Elko Nevada

Sarah Jenkins travels to Elko Nevada for today's Road Trippin' adventure. She helps us discover the events, attractions, and festivals happening this Summer in Elko Nevada. Road Trippin' Sponsored by GeneralRV and Explore Elko. Sarah visits with Kristopher Stephenson to discuss the upcoming Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival held July 29th-31st,...
ELKO, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Elko County, Eastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Elko County; Eastern Elko County; White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 425, 469, AND 470 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 425 White Pine and Northeast Nye Counties, Fire Weather Zone 469 Central Elko County and Fire Weather Zone 470 Eastern Elko County. * Thunderstorm Coverage...Isolated dry thunderstorms are expected to develop across zones 425, 469 and 470 during the afternoon and early evening Tuesday, with lightning coverage greater than 15%. * Outflow Winds...Gusty erratic outflow winds are possible. * Impacts...Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Police in Elko identify, arrest man in shots fired case

Police in Elko arrested one person after a shots fired on July 5. On July 5, 2022 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Westcliff Drive in Spring Creek for a reported shooting. Once deputies were on scene, it was reported...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Top Gun: Corkill

ELKO — At the 2022 Silver State Stampede — which grew into the biggest, best event in the illustrious history of the rodeo dating back to 1912 — Fallon heeler Jade Corkill took home one of the most unique awards in the PRCA. Top Gun: Maverick, move...
ELKO, NV

