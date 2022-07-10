What's on the agenda? Local government in the week ahead

John Manuel Nachiondo passed unexpectedly July 4th, 2022. John was a life-long Northern Nevadan, and the son of Spanish Basque parents, Jess and Eleanor (Domingo) Nachiondo. John was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 2, 1961 and he grew up with his four siblings and many friends in Winnemucca. John graduated from Albert M. Lowry High School in 1979 where he enjoyed playing football. John loved camping, fishing and hunting during his youth, and he shared many deer hunting adventures with his dad and the other men of his family. As a young man John met Jamie Jo Lowe and the two courted and eventually married. John and Jamie had three children and raised them together in Winnemucca and then Elko, Nevada. John was a great dad and grand-dad and was very proud of his children, and eventually his grand-children. John was also proud of his Spanish-Basque heritage and was a lifetime member of the Elko Basque Club. The family enjoyed many weekends and holidays at Wildhorse Reservoir where John kept his camp trailer nearly every Summer for the past twenty years. John lost his wife, Jamie Jo, to early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. John was a loving and supportive husband throughout his wife’s tragic illness and in fact throughout their 34 years together.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO