Representative Quang Nguyen Secures $2.4 Million to Support Veterans
By TPT Staff
theprescotttimes.com
2 days ago
On the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Fort Whipple campus in Prescott yesterday, State Representative Quang Nguyen participated in the presentation of a ceremonial check for $2.4 million in new state funding for a supportive housing project to assist homeless veterans. Representative Nguyen secured the funding in the recently passed state...
Yavapai County Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event on Wednesday, July 13th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Public/School Library, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, AZ. Come see the staff from Development Services and find out information about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation and involvement in this planning process is important!
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. We had a great Independence Day celebration of our nations birth during the 4th of July week in Prescott. Congratulations to all who helped make this special week a huge success for visitors and local residents alike. We all know...
MAYOR GOODE STATEMENT REGARDING PFOAS AND PFOS DETECTED IN TWO CITY WELLS. On Friday July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluoriooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than recommendations by the EPA and ADEQ. The City took immediate action to shut down the two wells. More information will be forthcoming within the coming days.
PHOENIX — Threats from people who believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations that the 2020 election was stolen have frustrated Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman enough that she’s leaving her elected position for another job, a decision she calls heartbreaking. “I was planning on retiring from...
The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
CORNVILLE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has temporarily suspended all fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which stocks the Williams area lakes, due to detection of a bacterial outbreak in trout at the facility. Hatchery staff began observing fish mortalities in early June with symptoms...
While Millie Salt was bouncing in and out of Indian boarding schools in Arizona and California, losing touch with her Navajo homeland, her culture, and her immediate family, she learned to loathe education. Today, the 62-year-old full-time teaching aide and part-time Yavapai College student can’t get enough of it and is working to begin her teaching career.
Residents in northern Arizona will hear from county officials and engineers Thursday night about the new dangers they face from flooding after two major wildfires this year northeast of Flagstaff. The meeting follows dire warnings from the Coconino County flood control district about new flood threats in areas where none...
The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluoriooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
Please be advised that CLM Earthmovers, LLC in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing roadwork on the Pioneer Parkway and Commerce Drive intersection. Construction will begin July 18, 2022, continuing through February 2023. Road construction will consist of building a multi-lane roundabout on Pioneer Parkway at Commerce Drive. Work...
Prescott Valley Launches New App for Residents: OurPV. The Town of Prescott Valley is excited to announce the launch of its new community smartphone app, OurPV! This app will be a one stop shop for residents to access all Town services from their smartphone, including paying their water/sewer bill, reporting issues such as potholes and graffiti, registering for classes, and so much more!
United Airlines has announced plans to suspend service at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and will review after six months. United Airlines currently provides direct service to and from Denver, Colorado, and will continue service through the end of October 2022. “We are disappointed to hear that United Airlines has plans to...
The Tiny House Village, built by local developer, Hope Construction, is a brand new living community and the first of its kind in Flagstaff. Flagstaff has some of the highest home prices in the state, and the new community aims to provide the affordability and sustainability of tiny home living without sacrificing the luxuries of living in a fully appointed home. With the struggle to find affordable housing in the community, the Tiny House Village is perfect for those community members searching to embrace the peace, sustainability, and affordability that downsizing brings. For the first time, Flagstaff residents don’t have to sacrifice a sense of community to live in a sustainable tiny home as the Tiny House Village is located in the center of the city at Fourth Street and Soliere Avenue intersection and is well connected to everything Flagstaff has to offer.
The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our residents that a “Safe Exchange Zone” has been established for people to meet, sell their goods, or to safely conduct child custody exchanges. The police department has a clearly designated area established in specific parking areas in front of the police station for these types of interactions. The benefits of having a Safe Exchange Zone in the police department parking lot include increased police patrol presence, 24/7 surveillance monitoring of the zone, and quick police response time.
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 11 Guy Joel Goodwin***. It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On October 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two \times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
Photo: Bobby Kerr, also known as the Mustang Man, has one of his tamed wild mustangs perform a bow for the crowd in the rain during Prescott Frontier Days. Prescott Frontier Days kicked off the end of June under wet and rainy conditions. On the second day of the annual...
Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
Some homes and businesses in Flagstaff face a heightened risk of post-wildfire flooding due to the Pipeline Fire. Residents who live in the northwest area of Flagstaff, including the neighborhoods of Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Lynwood, Cheshire, Valley Crest, Coyote Springs, Ridge Crest, Coconino Estates, and Rock Ridge Estates are encouraged to visit flagstaff.az.gov/PipelineWest to view the flood risk assessment map and determine how their residence is impacted.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT. YCSO ASKING FOR PUBLICS HELP IN LOCATING AN INVESTIGATIVE LEAD. On Monday July 11, 2022, at 11:25am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the fire station on SR 169 in Dewey, where a male reportedly walked in suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Upon arrival to...
Comments / 3