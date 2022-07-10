Public art projects could get financial boost

A plan to create murals for the downtown area could see an uptick in city contributions if aldermen approve a resolution when they gather at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

The council approved parameters for the downtown mural program in June 2020 in conjunction with Antigo Visual Arts. That included $5,000 in grant money to pay for a 50/50 split of mural costs up to $1.000 per location.

The council is now considering adding $4,289.74 from its facade grant program. It is also recommended the city fund 75% of future murals up to $1,800 maximum per mural.

Thus far, the program has accomplished the placement of two murals with a third project nearing completion and a fourth project ready to be submitted for consideration to the Public Arts Committee.