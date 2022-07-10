ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Cass, Pine, South Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Cass; Pine; South Cass PATCHY AREAS OF DENSE FOG Areas of patchy dense fog are being observed this morning reducing visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Fog is expected to erode later this morning. Commuters should allow extra space between themselves and other vehicles and travel with low beam headlights on.
CASS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Aitkin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Aitkin County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Washington; Wright AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN

