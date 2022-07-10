Severe Weather Statement issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 04:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Washington; Wright AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING A bank of dense fog is oozing southwest across eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early this morning. Visibilities are frequently 1/4 mile or less within the fog bank. The leading edge is expected to reach the I-94 corridor by 8 AM, then it should begin stalling and improving. However, it`s possible the low clouds and fog could engulf most of the Twin Cities metro for a short time before dissipating. Therefore, expect the possibility of rapid changes in visibility and significant impacts to the morning commute.

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO