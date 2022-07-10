ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — A 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three northern Arizona cities and towns, authorities said.

Sedona police said they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop.

Officers followed the woman for several miles until she left the Sedona city limits. They then called Cottonwood police for assistance.

Authorities said the driver ran a red light, almost struck several vehicles and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A before crossing into Clarkdale where that town’s police picked up the chase.

Police used stop sticks to deflate two tires, but the driver tried to get away by backing into a Clarkdale police vehicle before being arrested.

Cottonwood police said Laura Duffy has been booked into the Yavapai County jail on suspicion of felony flight, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment, criminal damage, resisting arrest and several criminal traffic violations.

They said Duffy was stopped June 30 in Flagstaff by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers for obstruction of public thoroughfare and driving the wrong way on Interstate 40.

It was unclear Sunday if Duffy has a lawyer yet. Her hometown in New York wasn’t immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man who dated Arizona teacher gets life for her murder

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man who brutally killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail will spend the rest of his life prison, a judge said Tuesday. Charlie Malzahn, 32, was given a life sentence with no chance of parole in Coconino County Superior Court. For family members and friends of Cathryn Gorospe, the Flagstaff courtroom marked their first time seeing Malzahn in person since her 2017 slaying. Gorospe’s father, Ray, told the court nothing he experienced as a soldier and a firefighter compared to knowing his daughter had been stabbed to death and then run over with her car.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

Man suspected in Washington murder found dead in California

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected in the murder of a 58-year-old man last week at a northwest Washington business was found dead in northern California. Cascadia Daily News reports Todd Andersen fled after Douglas Scoggins was found with gunshot wounds at a business called Pioneer Post Frame in Ferndale Thursday afternoon. Andersen sent an email to a family member Friday indicating he was in Lassen County, California, police said. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told Ferndale Police that after 5 p.m. Saturday, Anderson shot and killed himself as deputies were trying to talk to him. No further details were released about the death. Court documents said Andersen was a former employee of the Ferndale business and that he shot Scoggins after going there and asking to have lunch with him. The company’s accountant told police there was a long-term state Labor & Industries claim involving Andersen, but did not know the details, documents said.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Sedona, AZ
State
Arizona State
Cottonwood, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Clarkdale, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After years of addiction, Matthew Hirsch was sober. He landed a stable job working overnight shifts at a 7-Eleven in Southern California, lived with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment and spoke to his father every day. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside the convenience store. Authorities say it was one of six robberies by the same man at 7-Eleven stores across the region, senseless attacks that left two dead and three wounded. The tragedy left Hirsch’s father reeling on Tuesday. Jim Hirsch had long feared his son’s death would come from another heroin overdose. “I’d walk into his room at night and see needles,” Hirsch told The Associated Press. “Do I throw him out to die under a bridge? Or let him overdose in the house?”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sedona Red Rock News

Man dies after jumping into Oak Creek near Manzanita Campground

On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sedona Fire District crews responded to the area of 5900 N State Route 89A near Manzanita Campground, a short distance south of Slide Rock State Park, according to SFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Dori Booth. “The call was for a male...
SEDONA, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Man drowns while cliff diving near Slide Rock State Park

SEDONA, AZ — A man has died after going underwater and not resurfacing Saturday afternoon near Slide Rock State Park. According to the Sedona Fire District, rescue crews were called to the area of the Manzanita Campground along SR 89A, near Slide Rock Saturday around 3:45 p.m. A man was reportedly cliff diving in a popular area and did not resurface.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#Police#Traffic Violations
The Associated Press

Police arrest man in northwest Arkansas concert shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas police have arrested a man on an attempted capital murder charge in a shooting that caused mass flight from a concert in the state’s northwest. Officers arrived at Parsons Stadium in Springdale soon before 11 p.m. Saturday to find a crowd fleeing and a man in his twenties with a gunshot wound in the “upper torso,” city police said in a statement. Capt. Jeff Taylor told The Associated Press he did not know who was performing or whether anyone else was injured in the evacuation. Paramedics took the wounded man to a local hospital where witnesses told investigators that the suspected gunman was Erik Navareyes, according to the statement. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers found Navareyes at a hospital in the neighboring community of Rogers. Police said hospital staff told them the 21-year-old had sough treatment there, saying he was in a fight and shot someone.
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Woman arrested, accused of participating in Jan. 6 attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington was arrested last week and accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Lilith Saer was arrested July 7 in Portland, KOIN-TV reported. She’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduction in the Capitol buildings or grounds.
PORTLAND, OR
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 wounded in family feud over Florida vacation home

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead, and another wounded, police said. A preliminary investigation found that as several members of the family prepared to arrive in Florida for a vacation, a male relative who didn’t have permission to be there was asked to leave, Boca Raton police said in a news release.
BOCA RATON, FL
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Police Working on Red Flag Database for Guns

In a report published by Ed Drantch, the ABC 7 News Investigative Team learned that the New York State Police in conjunction with government officials are working on creating a red flag database to track who has been red flagged in New York, resulting in them being unable to purchase firearms or having the firearms they own taken away by a Judge's order.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

990K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy