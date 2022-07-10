Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Thunderous With $143M Franchise-Best Opening
Marvel and Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder added further fuel to the summer box office rally with a domestic opening of $143 million, the best showing of the stand-alone franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding superhero.
The pic opened in line with expectations in North America, where it scored the third-best opening of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million).More from The Hollywood Reporter
- China Box Office: 'Lighting Up the Stars' Wins Weekend, 'Thor 4' in Limbo Over Suspected LGBTQ Censorship
- 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Helmer Taika Waititi Explains Why He Won't Release a Director's Cut
- Thor's Future After the 'Love and Thunder' Post-Credit Scenes
Thor: Love and Thunder also did well overseas, earning $159 million from the international box office for a global start of $302 million.
The Disney and Marvel movie is a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok — both were directed by the maverick filmmaker Taika Waititi — and is the fourth entry in the Thor stand-alone franchise. It’s also the 29th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe empire of titles.
The Thor films have never been known for mega-openings. Ragnarok fared the best at $122.7 million in 2017. The first Thor debuted to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by $85.7 million for Thor: The Dark World in 2013.
Audiences gave Thor: Love and Thunder a B+ CinemaScore, compared to an A for Ragnarok.
The movie reunites Hemsworth and Natalie Portman , while franchise newcomers include Christian Bale . The cast also includes Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Russell Crowe.
The marquee is the most crowded it has been since COVID-19 struck, between Thor 4 , Minions: The Rise of Gru , Top Gun: Maverick , Doctor Strange and Jurassic World Dominion , among others.
Estimated domestic revenue for the July 8-10 weekend is expected to hit $235 million — up 98 percent from last year when Black Widow opened and, more significantly, up 92 percent from 2019, months before the pandemic struck.
Minions 2 came in No. 2 in its second weekend with $45.6 million for a domestic total of $210.1 million and $399.9, already making it the most successful family title since the COVID-19 crisis struck.
Top Gun: Maverick stayed high up on the chart with $15.5 million for a domestic total of $597.4 million — it is now only days away from crossing $600 million — and $1.183 billion globally.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis earned $11 million domestically to place No. 4. It finished Sunday with a domestic total of $91.2 million and $155.1 million globally.
Jurassic World 3 rounded out the top five with $8.1 million for a huge global haul of $826.5 million.Best of The Hollywood Reporter
- Lena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'
- What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"
- Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'
Comments / 0