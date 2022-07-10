ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Thunderous With $143M Franchise-Best Opening

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SuQu_0ganRpNo00

Marvel and Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder added further fuel to the summer box office rally with a domestic opening of $143 million, the best showing of the stand-alone franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding superhero.

The pic opened in line with expectations in North America, where it scored the third-best opening of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million).

Thor: Love and Thunder also did well overseas, earning $159 million from the international box office for a global start of $302 million.

The Disney and Marvel movie is a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok — both were directed by the maverick filmmaker Taika Waititi — and is the fourth entry in the Thor stand-alone franchise. It’s also the 29th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe empire of titles.

The Thor films have never been known for mega-openings. Ragnarok fared the best at $122.7 million in 2017. The first Thor debuted to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by $85.7 million for Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Audiences gave Thor: Love and Thunder a B+ CinemaScore, compared to an A for Ragnarok.

The movie reunites Hemsworth and Natalie Portman , while franchise newcomers include Christian Bale . The cast also includes Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Russell Crowe.

The marquee is the most crowded it has been since COVID-19 struck, between Thor 4 , Minions: The Rise of Gru , Top Gun: Maverick , Doctor Strange and Jurassic World Dominion , among others.

Estimated domestic revenue for the July 8-10 weekend is expected to hit $235 million — up 98 percent from last year when Black Widow opened and, more significantly, up 92 percent from 2019, months before the pandemic struck.

Minions 2 came in No. 2 in its second weekend with $45.6 million for a domestic total of $210.1 million and $399.9, already making it the most successful family title since the COVID-19 crisis struck.

Top Gun: Maverick stayed high up on the chart with $15.5 million for a domestic total of $597.4 million — it is now only days away from crossing $600 million — and $1.183 billion globally.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis earned $11 million domestically to place No. 4. It finished Sunday with a domestic total of $91.2 million and $155.1 million globally.

Jurassic World 3 rounded out the top five with $8.1 million for a huge global haul of $826.5 million.

OK! Magazine

Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss. "I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting." And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thor Movie#Lady Thor#Cut Thor#Marvel
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
RadarOnline

'He's Back!' Johnny Depp Fresh-Faced & Smiling After Costume Fitting For His First Movie In 2 Years Following Amber Heard Defamation Win

Johnny Depp won't be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but his movie career is back on track following his defamation win against his ex-wife and assault accuser Amber Heard. Radar has learned that Depp recently completed his costume fitting for his first film role in more than two years. The 59-year-old actor was spotted heading to the Paris airport following his days-long stay and looked noticeably different. Instead of sporting his signature goatee, Depp flaunted his baby smooth skin after a fresh shave.Appearing completely barefaced, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star couldn't wipe the smile away after...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
