Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Thunderous With $143M Franchise-Best Opening

Marvel and Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder added further fuel to the summer box office rally with a domestic opening of $143 million, the best showing of the stand-alone franchise starring Chris Hemsworth as the hammer-wielding superhero.

The pic opened in line with expectations in North America, where it scored the third-best opening of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260 million) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million).

Thor: Love and Thunder also did well overseas, earning $159 million from the international box office for a global start of $302 million.

The Disney and Marvel movie is a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok — both were directed by the maverick filmmaker Taika Waititi — and is the fourth entry in the Thor stand-alone franchise. It’s also the 29th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe empire of titles.

The Thor films have never been known for mega-openings. Ragnarok fared the best at $122.7 million in 2017. The first Thor debuted to $65.7 million in 2011, followed by $85.7 million for Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Audiences gave Thor: Love and Thunder a B+ CinemaScore, compared to an A for Ragnarok.

The movie reunites Hemsworth and Natalie Portman , while franchise newcomers include Christian Bale . The cast also includes Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi and Russell Crowe.

The marquee is the most crowded it has been since COVID-19 struck, between Thor 4 , Minions: The Rise of Gru , Top Gun: Maverick , Doctor Strange and Jurassic World Dominion , among others.



Estimated domestic revenue for the July 8-10 weekend is expected to hit $235 million — up 98 percent from last year when Black Widow opened and, more significantly, up 92 percent from 2019, months before the pandemic struck.

Minions 2 came in No. 2 in its second weekend with $45.6 million for a domestic total of $210.1 million and $399.9, already making it the most successful family title since the COVID-19 crisis struck.

Top Gun: Maverick stayed high up on the chart with $15.5 million for a domestic total of $597.4 million — it is now only days away from crossing $600 million — and $1.183 billion globally.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis earned $11 million domestically to place No. 4. It finished Sunday with a domestic total of $91.2 million and $155.1 million globally.

Jurassic World 3 rounded out the top five with $8.1 million for a huge global haul of $826.5 million.

