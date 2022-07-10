ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man dead after officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Colorado Springs

By Riley Carroll
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPCSO said the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call for domestic violence around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Sanders View.

When they arrived, officers found a woman with obvious signs of injury.

During their investigation, CSPD saw a suspect come out from the residence holding a weapon and officers immediately ordered the man to drop it.

The man then raised the weapon towards CSPD officers and at least one officer fired at the suspect, killing him, the sheriff's office said.

CSPD and medical personnel rendered aid but the man died on scene.

No other community members nor officers were injured in this incident and the involved officers were placed on administrative leave per CSPD policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

