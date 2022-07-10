ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City to 'enter race' for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, sparking bidding war with Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature… but a deal could hinge on the Blues' pursuit of Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt

By Lee Davey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester City are set to enter the race for highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but any deal for the France international could be dependent on Chelsea landing their other transfer targets this summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Kounde and would be tempted to move for the 23-year-old according to Mundo Deportivo.

Chelsea and Barcelona have also been long-term suitors of the Frenchman with the west London side coming close to acquiring Kounde last summer before the deal collapsed shortly before the deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBCED_0ganRhZE00
Jules Kounde's sparkling displays for Sevilla have caught the eye of Man City and Chelsea

Despite continuing to keep tabs on the Sevilla ace, Chelsea have appeared to turn their attentions elsewhere with Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt on the club's radar but it is Chelsea's pursuit of Nathan Ake that could pave the way for City to enter the race for Kounde.

Should Chelsea be successful in their pursuit of Ake, City boss Pep Guardiola will have a hole to fill in his defence and has pinpointed Kounde as Ake's successor.

But City may not have a clear run at Kounde as Chelsea could still look to swoop for the defender, should their efforts to lure De Ligt to Stamford Bridge prove unsuccessful.

With German champions Bayern Munich also in the running for De Ligt, it appears that whichever team misses out on the Dutchman view Kounde as an ideal back-up option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHAnz_0ganRhZE00
Sevilla are hoping to spark a bidding war for Kounde who looks set for a move away from Spain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YiAe_0ganRhZE00
Kounde's  excellent form has earned him 11 caps for Didier Deschamps' French national squad

Barcelona are also in the running for Kounde with the future of Gerard Pique far from certain but would find it difficult going head to head against the financial muscle of City and Chelsea.

An impending bidding war is good news for Sevilla who will look to sell their prized asset to the highest bidder.

The La Liga side will hope to claim a monstrous fee for the 23-year-old to reinvest back into the squad after selling defender Diego Carlos to Aston Villa for £26 million earlier in the transfer window.

Kounde joined Sevilla from French club Bordeaux in 2019 and has made 95 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, scoring five times.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'are preparing for a summit meeting over Frenkie de Jong's future - with Xavi and Spanish giants' board hoping to resolve £55m Manchester United target's destiny before they fly out to America on Saturday'

Frenkie de Jong's future is set to be resolved in the forthcoming days with Barcelona's hierarchy set for showdown talks over the Manchester United target. De Jong is being pursued by United with negotiations continuing despite the complexities of his move from Barcelona and claims by the Dutchman that he wants to stay at the Nou Camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Diego Carlos
Person
Matthijs De Ligt
Daily Mail

Chelsea target Milan Skriniar 'agrees to join PSG from Inter Milan in a £55m deal'… with the Blues now focused on deals for both Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake to bolster Thomas Tuchel's defence

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has reportedly agreed to sign for Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea in a £55million deal this summer. The Slovakian centre back is one of the most in-demand defenders in world football after a number of impressive seasons at the San Siro and is wanted by a host of leading European clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sevilla#Frenchman#Juventus#German
Yardbarker

Juventus confident of striking cut-price deal with Arsenal for international

Juventus are claimed to be confident of agreeing a deal for Gabriel Magalhaes for less than Arsenal’s supposed asking price. The Italian side are currently believed to be eyeing a replacement for Matthijs De Ligt, who is the subject of interest from both Bayern Munich and Chelsea. Gabriel is said to be high on their wishlist of potential defensive signings, and the Old Lady are claimed by AlfredoPedulla to have made new contact with our side over a potential deal on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

A lack of interest could force Atletico Madrid to send Morata back to Juventus

Juventus is still interested in Alvaro Morata even though they have given away his shirt number. The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid. Juve enjoyed his talents and wanted to make his move permanent, but they couldn’t find an agreement...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Hasan Salihamidzic answers questions on his visit to Juventus for De Ligt

Hasan Salihamidzic, the Bayern Munich sporting director, was at Juventus yesterday to hold face-to-face talks over the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt. The Germans have reached an agreement over personal terms with the Dutchman, and they now have to find one with Juve to add him to their squad. After...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's 4-0 defeat against Manchester United in pre-season friendly 'came too early' for Reds stars - but insisted it was 'pretty freaky' they did not manage to score against Erik ten Hag's side

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing by Manchester United in a pre-season friendly 'came too early' for some of his players. The Reds were defeated after goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday. But German manager Klopp insisted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: PSG turn down Ronaldo's offer to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express), external. But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus monitoring 20-year-old Real Madrid centre back

This has been a busy summer for Juventus selling and buying players and their defence could see the most changes. The club has lost Giorgio Chiellini while Matthijs de Ligt is the subject of transfer interest from Bayern Munich. If De Ligt leaves, Juve will certainly need a new player...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We got scammed!': Liverpool fans worry over Darwin Nunez after video of new £85m striker's awful misses in training goes viral... with one moaning 'bring back Sadio Mane' and another branding him 'the next Andy Carroll'

Liverpool fans are becoming worried about £85million record signing Darwin Nunez after a video of his terrible misses in pre-season training went viral. The Reds are currently on a tour of Thailand as they prepare for the new Premier League season with the new striker among the squad. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Tielemans and Neves remain Man Utd's back-up plan

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, are on Manchester United's list of contingency options if they fail to sign Frenkie De Jong. (Talksport), external. Barcelona have agreed to meet Leeds United's asking price of £65m for winger Raphinha and the Spanish club's priority will now be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fabio Carvalho brands his Liverpool debut 'bittersweet' after losing 4-0 to rivals Manchester United - despite his own lively display that saw him hit the post in the first half in Bangkok

Fabio Carvalho admitted his Liverpool debut was 'bittersweet' after making his Reds bow in Bangkok in the surprise 4-0 defeat by fierce rivals Manchester United. The 19-year-old, a summer addition from Fulham, started the game and hit the post for Jurgen Klopp's men in their first friendly of the pre-season schedule.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs are considering segregating players at training grounds based on their vaccination status this winter in a bid to prevent outbreaks of Covid

English clubs are exploring ways of restricting the impact of a Covid spike, including the idea of separating players according to their vaccination status. The issue is back under the spotlight after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to miss the club's tour of America due to their vaccination status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy