Los Angeles County, CA

Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown Arrested on Weapons Charge, per Report

By Thomas Neumann
 3 days ago
Duane Brown, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle who is currently a free agent, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport for allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage, according to Alex Stone of ABC News.

Brown, a 14-year NFL veteran who played the past four-plus seasons with the Seahawks, was booked on a misdemeanor charge and later released on $10,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

The 36-year-old Brown was arrested at 3:08 p.m. PDT by the Los Angeles Airport Police Department after allegedly possessing a concealed weapon at the TSA checkpoint at LAX Terminal 6. He has a court date of Aug. 3 at LAX Superior Court.

Brown has been named to five Pro Bowls during his career, including last season with Seattle. He was a first-round draft pick by the Texans in 2008.

