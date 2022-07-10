ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voices: How I channelled my hallucinations into creating children’s stories

By Lorna Collins
 3 days ago

I don’t say this very much because when I do, I am met with disbelief, stigma or judgement. But I have strange experiences; I hallucinate, copiously. I see and hear things that (I am told) are unique to me.

You probably can’t guess this. I am skilled at being “normal”. I’m even an academic. I teach on a radical master’s programme in creative health at University College London . Life is secure and stable.

We all have parts of ourselves we like to keep silent. Except my parts are not so silent. Twenty-two years ago, I was unresponsive and comatose after a brain injury . I lost everything. Life swiftly became torturous, as I developed the symptoms of numerous psychiatric illnesses. I was locked away , rocking, shaking, madly hallucinating, harming and starving myself.

Being creative helped me recover from many of the disorders . Writing and painting have always been medicinal activities , allowing me to make sense of what everyone else thinks is “real”.

My auditory and visual hallucinations have provided a constant, tangible presence throughout the many years of illness. Even now that I have a life, friends, a career, and seem so mended, the visions are gregarious. They will never go away, the doctors say, since they are caused by the brain injury.

I hear a percussion sound playing a never-ending orchestral suite. It is a bit like tinnitus, but always changing in tune and tone. I hear secretive whispering, my name being called, the radio playing (when it is turned off). I see strange, bright characters – mostly animals. They appear at random.

We have a deal (of sorts). If I give these characters time and space, they promise to only haunt the edges of my vision for the rest of my day. Early morning is owned by the visions. I see extraordinary scenes. Sometimes people are violent, or dead. They attack, poison or slash me to pieces. I am slaughtered, or a ghost. It can be very scary. The characters do strange, unexpected things. Sometimes they’re hilarious and make me laugh.

Yesterday, I suddenly became a round stone, called Joan. As Joan the stone, I had X-ray vision and superpowers. I helped a local, ambitious gust of wind metamorphose and change careers, so then he became our local milkman. A windy milkman.

I see, hear and touch scenes like these, as they grab hold of me. I paint the characters and I write down what they say. Being creative and turning what I experience into a story helps me calibrate and express its hold on me.

The first book of stories for children, Squawk: A Book of Bird Adventures , is being published this year, with Pegasus. It’s full of riotous, comical tales about extraordinary birds. I have 164 further stories (and counting), waiting in the wings. I can’t stop.

The doctors still argue about how to diagnose what I am experiencing. The majority say I have “Organic Psychosis F06.9” from the brain injury. Others say I am not psychotic because I do not have other symptoms – I just hallucinate. Since I have learned to distinguish between my experiences and public “reality”, they aren’t proper hallucinations. No one understands.

I am left alone, but never alone, with all my crazy-not-crazy visions. I wonder if my imagination is the source of all these experiences. Is the imagination a superpower, a force, which I can’t control? Whatever it is, I am constantly surprised, constantly captured.

For many years after my brain injury, I was frustrated, angry and lost – a shadow of my former self. But now, my damaged brain furnishes me, it gives me capacity (rather than taking this away from me). There has been so much trauma, but I am left with a pure, immediate sense of being alive.

Psychosis (if I can call it that) is my making, not my downfall. The things I can see, which no one else does, define and liberate me. Even when the visions are torturous or violent, they hold and vivify me.

As I write, it is 7pm. I feel something knocking very sharply (“Rat a tat tat!”) on my forehead, from the inside. They want to get out. “You are breaking the deal,” I say. “I promise I will give you space tomorrow morning. Go away!”

“Don’t be silly,” I hear. “I’m in charge. No time like the present. I have an itchy beak and I am drilling a hole through your flimsy skull. I’ve been through your brain. It’s a mess. Very gooey in here. Nearly with you…”

There is a “wheeeee” sound, as a small, fluffy, adolescent bird with a red crown on his head breaks through my forehead. He falls out and lands with a wet “plop” on my knee. I have a moist, young woodpecker sitting on my computer, and a gaping, bloody hole in my head. Anything could happen next.

Dr Lorna Collins is an associate lecturer on the MASc creative health at UCL. Lorna’s book of children’s stories, ‘Squawk: A Book of Bird Adventures’, will be published in October 2023

