SZA Channels 90s Grunge in a Black Mini Dress and Chunky Combat Boots at London’s Wireless Festival

SZA joined the list of stars to perform at the Wireless Festival in London, England this weekend.

The “Kiss Me More” collaborator took to the stage Saturday night at Finsbury Park alongside musical stars like H.E.R, Jack Harlow, and Lucky Daye. SZA excitedly danced around stage, singing some of her most popular songs like “Prom” and her unreleased but extremely viral song “Bloodstain.”

SZA pranced around stage, hyping up the crowd in a black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline. The fitted dress had a ruched bodice piece and an uneven hemline, the skirt kept flowing with overlays of see-through fabric that gave the dress movement and dimension. Overtop the black dress, SZA wore a blue striped cardigan with a tattered train in the back. The piece was also see-through, giving audiences a peek at the black dress underneath. The cardigan had a rounded and open neckline, the piece tying at the bodice in a dainty bow. The hem on the overlay is also mismatched, flowing in each and every direction, creating even more movement. The singer accessorized with multiple chunky silver rings and a simple gold beaded necklace. The outfit is grungy and free spirited. These things have always aligned themselves with SZA’s personal style in a big way. The star continues to pull inspiration from the late 80s and early 90s , picking up style cues from the grunge movement.

SZA sang her heart out, even hitting an impressive falsetto note in tan boots. The style of combat boot was chunky with thick rubber soles and rounded toes, creating shoes with a massive stage presence. The clunky boots were paired with thick brown socks that barely peaked above the tops of the boots. SZA loves a good sneaker or sturdy boot . She likes something she can move in, which means heels are out.