ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon final: Nick Kyrgios gets annoyed at 'drunk' woman distracting him

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JodPz_0ganRIhB00

Nick Kyrgios just got annoyed about a fan distracting him during the Wimbledon final, much to the surprise of fans.

The Australian sportsman is taking on Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final but he's losing his cool...

In an argument with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, he referred to a woman he believed to be drunk and said:

“She’s distracting me during my serve in a Wimbledon final, she’s drunk out of her mind sitting in the first row.

“I know what one it is. It’s the one in the dress who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“She’s talking to me during the points. She’s speaking to me between the points.

“I told you respectfully, she’s talking to me during the point.”

People on Twitter found the exchange hilarious though some thought his manners were bad:

\u201c\u201cWhy\u2019s she still here? She\u2019s drunk out of her mind and trying to talk to me,\u201d Kyrgios says. \n\n\u201cShe looks like she\u2019s had 700 drinks.\u201d\n\nChair umpire now calling a taxi for spectator while Djokovic engages in active meditation. \n\nAll, just as we expected. \n\n\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\n\n#Wimbledon\u201d

— Catherine Murphy (@Catherine Murphy) 1657464791

\u201cBeing forced to sit and listen to @NickKyrgios tantrums got me like:\n\n#wimbledon #Kyrgios #Djokovic\u201d

— Josh Slack (@Josh Slack) 1657465240

\u201cNah this guy is actually so jokes\ud83d\ude02 #Kyrgios #Wimbledon2022\u201d

— miki minach (@miki minach) 1657465026

\u201cI love this guy she has had about 700 drinks bro \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #Kyrgios #WimbledonFinal\u201d

— \ud83d\udda4Vicki luvs Dylan Keogh\ud83e\udd0d (@\ud83d\udda4Vicki luvs Dylan Keogh\ud83e\udd0d) 1657464815

Kyrgios is playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Djokovic started the year by being deported from Australia following a row over his Covid-19 vaccine exemption.

Djokovic is expected to win but at the time of writing it is still all to play for.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Indy100

Woman accidentally squats on man's face in awkward gym mishap

There are two reasons to have spotters at the gym- first for safety, second to catch any embarrassing situations. TikTok user Samuel Stratis posted a video to the platform this week showing an awkward encounter with a woman he seemingly does not know at the gym. "I was just trying...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Wimbledon attendance bounces back from Covid after sluggish start

Wimbledon has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic with more than half a million people flocking to the south-west London tennis championships after a sluggish start.The grand slam came to a close on Sunday after Serbian Novak Djokovic triumphed against Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final.It followed Elena Rybakina winning the women’s singles title on Saturday after defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.Figures from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which organises Wimbledon, show that 515,164 people attended the SW19 grounds during the two-week tournament.The attendance figures have only twice surpassed the half-a-million mark, with 511,043 in...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Australian
Indy100

Man 'losing sleep' after DoorDash driver thought that he was being yelled at

Everyone has experienced an embarrassing moment at some point in their lives, something that sticks in their head and causes a lack of sleep as a result.Well, that's exactly what happened to one man who said he's "losing sleep" due to a humiliating misunderstanding with a "sweet" DoorDash driver named Sami.TikToker Mark Polchleb (@markp_) from Melbourne, Australia, ordered some food and when the Sami arrived to drop off the goods at his doorstep, Mark's dogs began to bark loudly in response to this and he can be heard yelling at them to be quiet.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

Piers Morgan says Mo Farah 'lied to my face' about his past but that he is also proud of his 'friend'

Piers Morgan has said Sir Mo Farah "lied through his back teeth" seven years ago when he appeared on his Life Stories show back in 2015.But the broadcaster added he's "never been prouder of my friend" after the sports star recently revealed the truth about his childhood where he was given the name Mohamed Farah by traffickers who sent him to the UK as a child and was forced to work as a domestic servant.The British long-distance runner detailed in a new documentary by the BBC and Red Bull Studios that he was given the name Mohamed Farah by those...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Spotify bought Heardle and people are furious because they've lost their high-scores

On Tuesday, the music-streaming platform Spotify announced it had acquired the daily music game Heardle leading some players to lose their statistics. Like New York Times' acquisition of Wordle, the popular daily word game, Spotify obtaining Heardle has led to some backlash from players who believe the switch in platform caused them to lose their historical data.
MUSIC
Indy100

UFC's Dana White gives a YouTuber more money than he pays his fighters

UFC boss Dana White had been criticised by fans for giving more money to a YouTuber as a birthday gift than his fighters.In a clip shared online, it was revealed White gave $250,000 (£210,000) to Kyle Forgeard, one of the founders of Nelk – a YouTube channel and entertainment company.As Forgeard turned 28 recently, a clip of him opening White’s extremely generous monetary gift was shared online.In the video, he could be seen unwrapping a box while sitting at a dining table in a restaurant, saying, “What the f**k?”.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhite replied, “You’re getting...
UFC
Indy100

Adrian Chiles got a backwards West Brom 'tattoo' and he loves it

Adrian Chiles, a man whose articles often seem to suggest he exists at a slight angle to the universe, got a backwards tattoo of his beloved West Bromwich Albion and he loves it. Writing in The Guardian, the television and radio presenter explained that he was given a temporary tattoo...
SOCCER
Indy100

Indy100

180K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy