Wimbledon final: Nick Kyrgios gets annoyed at 'drunk' woman distracting him

Nick Kyrgios just got annoyed about a fan distracting him during the Wimbledon final, much to the surprise of fans.

The Australian sportsman is taking on Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final but he's losing his cool...

In an argument with umpire Renaud Lichtenstein, he referred to a woman he believed to be drunk and said:

“She’s distracting me during my serve in a Wimbledon final, she’s drunk out of her mind sitting in the first row.

“I know what one it is. It’s the one in the dress who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks.

“She’s talking to me during the points. She’s speaking to me between the points.

“I told you respectfully, she’s talking to me during the point.”

People on Twitter found the exchange hilarious though some thought his manners were bad:

\u201c\u201cWhy\u2019s she still here? She\u2019s drunk out of her mind and trying to talk to me,\u201d Kyrgios says.



\u201cShe looks like she\u2019s had 700 drinks.\u201d



Chair umpire now calling a taxi for spectator while Djokovic engages in active meditation.



All, just as we expected.



\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23



#Wimbledon\u201d — Catherine Murphy (@Catherine Murphy) 1657464791 \u201cBeing forced to sit and listen to @NickKyrgios tantrums got me like:



#wimbledon #Kyrgios #Djokovic\u201d — Josh Slack (@Josh Slack) 1657465240 \u201cNah this guy is actually so jokes\ud83d\ude02 #Kyrgios #Wimbledon2022\u201d — miki minach (@miki minach) 1657465026 \u201cI love this guy she has had about 700 drinks bro \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #Kyrgios #WimbledonFinal\u201d — \ud83d\udda4Vicki luvs Dylan Keogh\ud83e\udd0d (@\ud83d\udda4Vicki luvs Dylan Keogh\ud83e\udd0d) 1657464815

Kyrgios is playing in the Wimbledon final amid allegations of common assault against his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Djokovic started the year by being deported from Australia following a row over his Covid-19 vaccine exemption.

Djokovic is expected to win but at the time of writing it is still all to play for.

