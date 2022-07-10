ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios complains about Wimbledon fans' behavior, tries to get woman kicked out

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Kyrgios appeared to be frustrated with some people in the crowd during his Wimbledon final match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Kyrgios, the unseeded Australian tennis star making his first appearance in a singles final, was battling with Djokovic stealing the first set from him....

