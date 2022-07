The Pittsburgh Pirates took Game 1 of their four-game series in Miami last night vs. the Marlins behind a stellar start from Mitch Keller. Keller went seven and gave up just one run in the 5-1 win. The victory brings the Pirates to 37-50, now currently on a three game winning streak. Miami drops to 41-44; desperately trying to claw their way over .500. They’ll look to bounce back tonight with Daniel Castano on the mound.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO