ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Hundreds of Virginia state employees resign amid new policy to bring them back to the office

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dean Mirshahi, Nicole Dantzler
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QNkef_0ganQU4s00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Hundreds of state employees in Virginia have resigned from their jobs amid the start of a new telework policy.

On May 5 , Gov. Glenn Youngkin updated the telework policy for all state employees to begin working in-person full-time by July 5, a change the governor’s office stressed would provide “options for and supports the use of telework where appropriate.” Youngkin said it would help “balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants.”

PREVIOUS: Over 300 Virginia state employees resign in wake of Gov. Youngkin’s telework policy

Nexstar’s WRIC learned more than 300 state employees resigned since this new telework policy was announced in early May. Employees were given two weeks to submit their telework applications .

WRIC discovered that 28 out of 183 Virginia Department of Transportation workers who left their positions have cited telework options as their reason for leaving. Two VDOT workers who listed telework as the reason did move to another state agency, records obtained by WRIC after filing a Freedom of Information Act request show.

Since May, the Virginia Department of Health had 78 resignations and the Virginia Employment Commission had 37 resignations from May 5 to June 27. Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development had seven resignations from May 5 to July 6 and Virginia’s Department of Emergency Management had six resignations from May 4 to July 7.

Most of the departments did not provide reasons for the resignations, but the Department of Housing shared that 29 former workers cited “Better Job,” three said “Dissatisfied,” six cited “Home Responsibilities,” two listed “Illness,” seven said they were leaving the area, three cited “School” and 27 listed “Other” as the reason.

‘We became complacent’: Family responds to viral firework video

Some employees said they are concerned with losing the flexibility that comes with telework. Others also raised concerns about the increasing cost of travel and trouble arranging childcare.

VGEA, a volunteer, nonpartisan organization that advocates for Virginia state employees, surveyed its members and the results showed that some felt the policy was rushed, confusing and inefficient.

State employees were given two weeks to submit telework applications and the administration set a June 3 deadline to review all of the requests, but Youngkin missed that goal . The governor’s office told WRIC that some agencies received an overwhelming amount of requests and some workers submitted applications late. Still, the July 5 back-to-work deadline remained in place.

There are more than 21,000 state employees eligible for telework and 46% of those workers chose a telework option. Youngkin’s office told WRIC in a FOIA response that as of July 7, there were at least 1,500 final applications.

It’s unclear how many state workers returned to the office when the deadline hit Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtf.org

A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Wake, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WTOP

Youngkin urged to immediately limit abortion in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signaled his support for a bill banning most abortions after 15 or 20 weeks of pregnancy, but he’s now being encouraged to take immediate steps to limit abortion without the use of legislation. It follows last month’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewsprogress.com

VDACS and Virginia Attorney General of Virginia address retail sale of THC-infused edibles

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Office of the Attorney General of Virginia (OAG) are initiating efforts to address the retail sale of certain products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in response to provisions included in the budget recently passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin. VDACS will assist businesses that wish to sell hemp-derived cannabinoids in compliance with the law.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Nexstar#Vdot
WDBJ7.com

First emPATH unit in Virginia to be built in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Striving for a brighter future in behavioral healthcare and emergency medicine. That’s what Centra is aiming for with the planning for a new addition, spurred by an anonymous $1 million donation. Over the next few months, a first of its kind model for the Commonwealth...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin’s anti-mandate approach fails to boost Virginia vaccination rates

Days after taking office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a new COVID-19 action plan that pledged to boost vaccine uptake without mandating the shots. “My administration’s campaign to increase vaccination rates is taking a different approach than in the past,” the governor wrote in an editorial published by the Bristol Herald Courier a few weeks later. Youngkin had repealed a directive from former Gov. Ralph Northam that mandated vaccines for executive branch employees, and was hoping that an individual-choice approach — coupled with his own support for the shots themselves — could sway skeptical Virginians.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

NC governor vetoes 4 bills, 1 directing sheriffs to aid ICE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Monday for the second time in four years that would demand North Carolina sheriffs learn the immigration status of their jails’ inmates and make an effort to hold those whom federal agents want to pick up. The Democratic governor vetoed a similar Republican measure in 2019, which came on the heels of newly elected sheriffs in several urban counties deciding against working closely with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are seeking suspects they believe are in the country unlawfully. Cooper on Monday vetoed four of the final seven bills...
POLITICS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Agriculture expanding spotted Lanternfly quarantine

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Radford University Police Department signs 30x30 pledge

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford University Police Department is the first university in Virginia to sign the 30x30 pledge, a national incentive to bring more women into law enforcement. Officials say this are a series of “low and no-cost” actions to improve the recruitment and retention of women in...
RADFORD, VA
WLWT 5

Proposed bill would allow Ohioans to sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker is looking to level the playing field when it comes to the cost of a pregnancy. A new state senate bill introduced by Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) would allow pregnant women to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy. Above...
OHIO STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy