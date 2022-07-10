ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators’ Poile Pulling Out All the Stops This Offseason

By Shawn Wilken
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months ago, the Nashville Predators were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the eventual champions, the Colorado Avalanche. As bittersweet as the early exit was, Predators fans have many reasons to be excited about the future. The team has a surplus of young talent earning...

thehockeywriters.com

Yardbarker

Red Wings 2022 Free Agency Targets: Defensemen

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just concluded a pretty successful weekend. The team added many forward prospects in the draft, highlighted by top pick Marco Kasper, addressing the team’s biggest deficiency in their prospect pool. On top of that, Yzerman was also able to address the team’s need for a new goaltender by bringing in Ville Husso in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. Now with the free agent market opening up in just two days, the focus now shifts to which players the GM could sign to further elevate the quality of Detroit’s roster.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blues Unlikely to Trade Tarasenko as Perron Heads to Free Agency

If David Perron is heading to the free agency market, which rumors suggest he is, it seems less likely the St. Louis Blues would be open to trading Vladimir Tarasenko and crippling the right side of their offense. Fans are not terribly happy that Perron is leaving, but this might not have been a choice by the Blues and they’re making the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Copp linked to Detroit Red Wings

The trend this year is going home, and Andrew Copp might be the latest to do so. Multiple reports including from Darren Dreger and Bob McKenzie of TSN suggest that Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings when things open up, bringing him back to the place where all of his NHL dreams began.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

The Grind Line: Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Grades

No. 8 – C Marco Kasper. In this week’s edition of The Grind Line, The Hockey Writers’ Red Wings coverage team shares their grades for Detroit’s 2022 draft class. Let’s dive in!. Tony Wolak: C+. On Day 1, the Red Wings addressed a clear organizational...
DETROIT, MI
Sports
The Hockey Writers

4 Winners From the 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Draft has come and gone and it was definitely one to remember. It was very eventful to say the least with a lot of moves and choices that caught everyone by surprise. The Montreal Canadiens shocked the hockey world by taking hulking winger Juraj Slafkovsky first overall...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Skating Consultants Have Been Key to Team’s Success

A bit of a common theme for some of the prospects and draft picks for the Tampa Bay Lightning is the scouting report comment “needs to improve his skating”. This is something that the Lightning organization isn’t too worried about, as they employ two of the top skating consultants in all of hockey, Barbara Underhill and Tracy Tutton. This tandem has been responsible for much of the skating improvement for many players in the organization, as well as being pioneers for women having a greater role in the coaching ranks of the NHL.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Predicting the landing spots for the NHL's top 50 unrestricted free agents of 2022

What an offseason it has been already. A 40-goal scorer, an 85-point powerhouse and a two-time Stanley Cup champion were all dealt within a few days of each other, as Alex DeBrincat, Kevin Fiala and Ryan McDonagh all found new homes. The draft brought its own fireworks, with Juraj Slafkovsky completing his rocket ship rise to be selected first overall, and players like Alexander Romanov, Kirby Dach and Zack Kassian all finding themselves on the move.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Primed to Make a Splash in Free Agency: Needs, Targets & More

Now that the 2022 NHL Draft is in the rearview mirror, the Detroit Red Wings can turn their focus to the free agent market. Looking at Detroit’s organizational depth, there are a couple key areas that Steve Yzerman can upgrade through free agency: top-six forward and left defense. With these needs in mind—and after reviewing all the free agents expected to hit the market—I’ve put together target lists to address Detroit’s needs. Included are notes on those targets, why some players are excluded, and recommendations for the team at the very end.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blues’ Cap Issues Mean David Perron Will Likely Be Lost in Free Agency

The St. Louis Blues veteran forward David Perron will reportedly hit free agency for the third time in his career on Wednesday. After failing to come to an agreement with the team, this will mark the first time that he will openly go to market. Though signing him to an extension is on the forefront of many fans’ minds, an extension could have mixed results long-term for the franchise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

4 Blues Free Agent Targets for This Offseason

With free agency beginning on Wednesday, July 13, the St. Louis Blues have a lot of decisions to make. They are likely to lose a key player or two on the open market, but they can fill those losses with signings or trades. Their only major signing last summer was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Senators’ Dorion Is Clear Early Offseason Winner

The Ottawa Senators have taken the NHL by storm in the month of July. We haven’t even started free agency yet and they have already made enough good moves that they would be one of the winners of the entire offseason. That’s not bad for a team desperately looking...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Can Pursue Kane But Must Be Patient with the Blackhawks

The New York Islanders are in the middle of a busy offseason. After making an aggressive move to acquire defenseman Alexander Romanov from the Montreal Canadiens, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello has proven he is willing to make all the moves necessary to not only allow the team to bounce back next season but also compete for the Stanley Cup.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Could Find Answer To Defensive Needs With Free Agent Target

Over the last three-plus seasons, there have been few NHL general managers busier than the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Julien BriseBois. As a team pressed firmly against the cap ceiling, he has been working magic at an unprecedented rate in order to clear out enough space to keep his stars around while still finding ways to bring in new talent to augment his Stanley Cup Champion core.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Sign Evander Kane to 4-Year Deal

After much speculation, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Evander Kane to an four-Year, $5.125 million per year contract. For Kane, this marks his first multi-year deal since his seven-year contract with the San Jose Sharks was terminated during the 2021-22 season. Following this contract termination, Kane signed a one-year show-me...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Remembering the Canadiens’ 2014 Playoff Run

It is one of the most mesmerizing questions ever asked, usually when remembering an event that conjures up memories of what happened, or what could have happened had something different happened. In hockey, there are not enough fingers and toes to count the number of times that question has been asked.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Keith, DeBrincat, Strome, Kubalik

Despite the Chicago Blackhawks making it quite clear that they were going to take a more serious approach to this rebuild, witnessing such drastic turnover in the process isn’t any easier for their most loyal supporters to digest. Once familiar faces are either already gone or are preparing to be in the near future.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Cooley takes ice at Coyotes development camp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Logan Cooley got his first taste of the NHL at Arizona Coyotes development camp on Monday, but the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft wasn't alone. Joining Cooley were Arizona's two other first-round selections, forward Conor Geekie (No. 11) and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux (No. 29).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins 2022 Free Agent Targets: Forwards

The craziness of free agency begins Wednesday in the NHL. Everyone will be looking to improve their rosters for the 2022-23 season and give them a chance to knock the Colorado Avalanche off their perch as Stanley Cup champions. Just about all the teams have an idea of what they...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Trading for Romanov Was the Right Choice

Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders forfeited their first-round selection on July 7, trading it to the Montreal Canadiens for 22-year-old defenseman Alexander Romanov. The lefty blueliner will slide in next to Noah Dobson on the second pair, filling the largest hole on their roster. Romanov was not on trade boards for a multitude of reasons, mainly because of his age and budget-friendly salary hit on a rebuilding team in Montreal. The Canadiens parted ways with the 2018 second-round pick and then flipped the 13th-overall selection to the Chicago Blackhawks for Kirby Dach. While he did not initially come to mind as the player to fill this large of a hole on the roster, Romanov was absolutely the right choice given the trade price, cap price, and win-now mentality.
ELMONT, NY

