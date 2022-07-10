Predators’ Poile Pulling Out All the Stops This Offseason

Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders forfeited their first-round selection on July 7, trading it to the Montreal Canadiens for 22-year-old defenseman Alexander Romanov. The lefty blueliner will slide in next to Noah Dobson on the second pair, filling the largest hole on their roster. Romanov was not on trade boards for a multitude of reasons, mainly because of his age and budget-friendly salary hit on a rebuilding team in Montreal. The Canadiens parted ways with the 2018 second-round pick and then flipped the 13th-overall selection to the Chicago Blackhawks for Kirby Dach. While he did not initially come to mind as the player to fill this large of a hole on the roster, Romanov was absolutely the right choice given the trade price, cap price, and win-now mentality.
Comments / 0