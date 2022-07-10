Predators’ Poile Pulling Out All the Stops This Offseason

A bit of a common theme for some of the prospects and draft picks for the Tampa Bay Lightning is the scouting report comment “needs to improve his skating”. This is something that the Lightning organization isn’t too worried about, as they employ two of the top skating consultants in all of hockey, Barbara Underhill and Tracy Tutton. This tandem has been responsible for much of the skating improvement for many players in the organization, as well as being pioneers for women having a greater role in the coaching ranks of the NHL.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO