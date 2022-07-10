Tommy Edman starting for Cardinals on Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals must make a move to help their pitching staff now that starting pitcher Jack Flaherty has been moved to the 60-day injured list. The Cardinals got terrible news Monday regarding the status of Jack Flaherty as he’s been moved to the 60-day injured list regarding his shoulder.
The St. Louis Cardinals will be looking to make a trade to replace Jack Flaherty in the starting rotation and could target this Rangers pitcher. The St. Louis Cardinals could find a perfect trade partner in the Texas Rangers to find a replacement for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty in their rotation.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
One day after tying St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial on the all-time extra-base hits list, Albert Pujols has passed him. With a seventh inning double last night off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Pujols picked up his 1,378th extra-base hit and now stands alone in third place. The...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
Albert Pujols continues to etch his name in the baseball history books. The future Hall-of-Famer hit a bit of a snag at the plate in June, but now he appears to be heating up again. The St. Louis Cardinals brought him back home as a guy who they could use...
Andrew Knizner hit three RBI singles as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Tuesday. Albert Pujols hit his 685th career homer and Nolan Gorman also homered for the Cardinals, who won their third straight game. Johan Oviedo (2-1), the second of seven Cardinals pitchers,...
Baseball’s top talents are going to Hollywood. The complete 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on Sunday with the reveal of pitchers and reserves. Position player starters were revealed on Friday. While starters were selected using fan voting, the remaining All-Stars were named using the player ballot and...
After completing a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their final road trip before the All-Star break, with their first stop at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 games and enter...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mitch White and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sosa started the last three games, but he's taking a seat while Nolan Arenado returns to play third base and bat cleanup. Brendan Donovan (illness) is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game.
San Diego Padres outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rooker is being replaced in left field by Jose Azocar versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Rooker has yet to reach base.
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Kansas City Royals. Hedges will catch for right-hander Zach Plesac on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Chas McCormick moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 7.1 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan (illness) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Donovan is out of the order for the third straight game due to an illness. Nolan Arenado is receiving a breather Monday,...
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.4...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Suwinski will start in left field on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Ben Gamel moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Suwinski for 9.6 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres infielder Esteury Ruiz is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ruiz is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Ruiz for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.6 RBI and 8.1...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar is being replaced in right field by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Nick Nelson. In 86 plate appearances this season, Nootbaar has a .158 batting average with a .521...
