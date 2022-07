GREENWICH — The town’s ferry service to Island Beach is back in full operation, but could the same problems with the decades-old vessels strike again?. Greenwich was without one of its ferries during the recent Fourth of July weekend after planned repairs took longer than expected, cutting back service to Island Beach to once an hour. By the following weekend, luckily, it was back to its standard twice-an-hour service.

