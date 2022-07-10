ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Twin Span Bridge, driver rescued from the lake

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZLUf_0ganPLPm00

An overturned 18-wheeler shut down the I-10 westbound Twin Span Bridge Sunday morning. It took more than 11 hours to get the cab of the truck out of the water and the trailer off the roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NsJUS_0ganPLPm00
Photo credit St Tammany Fire Protection District

Drivers were urged to avoid the twin span. The St. Tammany fire department issued the alert.

“Multiple agencies are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an 18 wheeler and another vehicle. We successfully rescued the driver of the 18 wheeler from Lake Pontchartrain. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the accident,” according to a post from St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

Avoid the I-10 Westbound Twin Spans if possible. The bridge is shut down at this time. Multiple agencies are on the...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Sunday, July 10, 2022

"Interstate 10 (going towards New Orleans) is estimated to be shut down for the next 5+ hours, due to an overturned tanker truck. Slidell PD is out at Old Spanish Trail and I-10, assisting with traffic control. Avoid the area, if possible," said the Slidell Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY66C_0ganPLPm00
Photo credit St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmLxt_0ganPLPm00
Photo credit St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keAZj_0ganPLPm00
Photo credit St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ze02z_0ganPLPm00
Photo credit St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Louisiana State Police provided a series of updates as crews worked to clear the bridge and get traffic moving again.

Interstate 10 Transit Alert: Update 6:40 PM: All lanes of Interstate 10 Westbound have been re-opened. Thanks to St....

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, July 10, 2022

