Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Twin Span Bridge, driver rescued from the lake

An overturned 18-wheeler shut down the I-10 westbound Twin Span Bridge Sunday morning. It took more than 11 hours to get the cab of the truck out of the water and the trailer off the roadway.

Drivers were urged to avoid the twin span. The St. Tammany fire department issued the alert.

“Multiple agencies are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an 18 wheeler and another vehicle. We successfully rescued the driver of the 18 wheeler from Lake Pontchartrain. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the accident,” according to a post from St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.

"Interstate 10 (going towards New Orleans) is estimated to be shut down for the next 5+ hours, due to an overturned tanker truck. Slidell PD is out at Old Spanish Trail and I-10, assisting with traffic control. Avoid the area, if possible," said the Slidell Police Department.

Louisiana State Police provided a series of updates as crews worked to clear the bridge and get traffic moving again.