Yankees have entered the Andrew Benintendi trade market

By Writers
 3 days ago
Andrew Benintendi returning to the AL East is starting to feel like a foregone conclusion. But there’s been no indication he’ll pull a JBJ and put on a Red Sox uniform again.

After winning a gold glove last season while hitting .276 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and two triples, the Royals outfielder is hitting .317 with 13 doubles, three home runs and two triples in 82 games played this season. Clearly, Benintendi has the makings of a valuable asset for a title-contending team.

With Kansas City dead-last in the AL Central standings at 31-52, he’s set to be on the move at the deadline. The Blue Jays were reportedly interested in him, and now it seems the Yankees are, too. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman and Dan Martin are reporting the Yankees “have held talks about acquiring” Benintendi.

The report also indicates the Yankees are looking to move on from Joey Gallo with the move. They hope to incorporate a third team to help offload the 6-foot-5 outfielder, who will be a free agent after the season, like Benintendi. Through 70 games played, Gallo is hitting .166 with 10 home runs, four doubles and a triple, so Benintendi would provide the Yankees with a significant upgrade.

