Atlanta, GA

If invited, should Austin Riley compete in 2022 Home Run Derby?

By Eric Slaughter, Sam Crenshaw & Greg Clarkson
 3 days ago
The MLB All-Star Game, also known is the “Midsummer Classic,” will be played on Tuesday July 19 in Los Angeles with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker heading up the NL squad.

Ronald Acuña Jr is the only everyday Braves player that was voted in as a starter and most believe he will be joined on the NL roster by several of his Atlanta teammates.

Third basemen Austin Riley who is putting up All-Star caliber batting numbers (22 HR, 53 RBI) will be hoping to make his first of many trips to the classic. If he is selected when the reserves are announced, there is also a good possibility that he will be invited to participate in the 2022 HR Derby as his 22 dingers rank him amongst the MLB leaders.

But if offered a slot in the storied hitting contest, should Riley accept or decline in fear of the dreaded post derby jinx?

Cory McCartney joined Sam & Greg on Sunday and when asked, Cory thought the derby would be a good idea for Riley.

“I don’t know if I would be all that worried about him (Riley) taking part in that,” explained Cory when talking about Riley possibly participating in the derby.

“He has such a natural power stroke”, explained Cory, when telling Sam & Greg that if Riley does compete the event should not have any effect on his swing afterwards.

Former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Acuña Jr have both competed in the HR Derby in recent years, with neither suffered any injuries or batting slumps through the second half of the season.

Would knowing that give Riley the confidence to compete?

“If I’m him, I’m doing it” was Cory’s vote.

To hear the entire conversation between Cory, Sam & Greg, download the link above

