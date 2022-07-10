ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Fire destroys Kirksville business after SUV rams building 3 times

By John Garlock
ktvo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — FURTHER UPDATE: Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes told KTVO that Jorge Munoz, of Milan, showed up at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at approximately 5:25 p.m. Sunday to fill out a statement and make an official report about his SUV being stolen. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW INFORMATION:...

ktvo.com

Comments / 1

Related
ktvo.com

Kirksville man badly hurt in motorcycle crash

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt in a weekend motorcycle crash in Kirksville. It happened right around 10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Osteopathy and Missouri streets. Kirksville police told KTVO a motorcycle operated by Ryan Grgurich, 23, of Kirksville, was northbound on Osteopathy...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Human remains found during well-being check west of Kirksville

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in northeast Missouri over the weekend. Early Sunday afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a rural residence on Youngstown Trail west of Kirksville for a well-being check on an Adair County resident. They were acting...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kirksville, MO
City
Milan, MO
County
Sullivan County, MO
Kirksville, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Kirksville, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, MO
Accidents
KMZU

Suspect in custody after deceased person found in Trenton

TRENTON, Mo. – A suspect is in custody regarding a deceased person found in a Trenton residence. According to a release by Chief Rex Ross of the Trenton Police Department, 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen is in custody in connection with the deceased person found on Saturday, July 9 at 431 W. 11th St. Kitchen is currently charged with Abandonment of a Corpse.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

SUV strikes buggy west of Trenton injuring three

Three people were injured when a sports utility vehicle struck a buggy early Monday evening on Highway 6 just west of Trenton. A passenger in the buggy, 23-year-old Sarah Kramer of Jamesport, was seriously injured and was flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The operator of the buggy, 23-year-old Chris Kramer of Jamesport, reportedly declined medical attention at the scene for moderate injuries.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Rams#Suv#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Jeep
kttn.com

Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff reports the arrest of a Trenton man

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man July 10th on felony driving while revoked or suspended. Thirty-six year old Timothy Alexander Ledbetter’s bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy Circuit Court July 12th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Local Residents Injured in Grundy County Crash

TRENTON, MO – Two local residents were injured Monday afternoon in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred just before 4:30 in the afternoon 1 mile north of Trenton as 18-year old Luke Schilling of Trenton was westbound when he met 34-year old Courtney Clause of Trenton at an intersection where the view was obstructed by tall corn. Clause’s vehicle struck the driver’s side of Schilling’s vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Big rig driver rear-ends MoDOT truck in construction zone east of Meadville

A truck driver from Cameron was injured Monday morning in an accident two miles east of Meadville. Thirty-seven-year-old Zachary Swindler was seriously injured and flown by Lifeflight medical helicopter to the Liberty Hospital. The driver of a Missouri Department of Transportation truck, 23-year-old Garet Scott of Humphreys, was not reported hurt.
MEADVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
northwestmoinfo.com

Buggy-Car Accident Results in Serious Injuries to Jamesport Resident

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – An accident with an Amish buggy resulted in injuries Monday evening in Grundy County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took placed as 23-year old Jessica Lewis of Jamesport was westbound on Highway 6 around 6:15 last night when she overtook a buggy operated by 23-year old Chris Kramer of Jamesport. Lewis’ vehicle struck the back of the buggy, ejecting both of the occupants onto the roadway.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Suspect being sought in connection with stolen vehicle arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday arrested a man being sought since Thursday in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was arrested around noon on Saturday at a barn near Highway 6 and Northeast 70th Avenue. Sheriff Rodney Herring said Lasley was taken into custody without incident. Lasley had no weapons at the time of his arrest.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Trenton Police Department Investigating Body Discovered on Sunday

TRENTON, MO – An investigation is underway into the discovery of a body in Trenton on Sunday. The Trenton Police Department says the body was discovered in a residence on the west side of the city. A positive identification of the deceased is pending at this time. It has been taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA
ktvo.com

Grant Michael Blacksmith, 37, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Grant Michael Blacksmith, 37, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Friday July 8, 2022. The son of Michael and Brenda (Chapman) Blacksmith, he was born January 19, 1985 in Kirksville, MO. Grant is survived by his loving parents and step parents, Mike and Lena Blacksmith of Kirksville, MO and Brenda...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Auto Theft, Burglary

An Ottumwa man is facing several charges stemming from three incidents in late June and early July. According to court documents, at around 7:48 a.m. on June 27, 26 year old Jedakyah Daniel Ponce allegedly broke into a truck at a residence on E. 2nd Street, by crawling through the window. He then stole the truck and drove it away. The truck was later found with the license plates removed in an attempt to conceal it. The estimated value of the truck was $10,000. Incident reports then allege that around 6 a.m. on July 7, Ponce entered the garage of an occupied residence on Kenwood Street while the occupants were asleep, and stole several items.
OTTUMWA, IA
kyoutv.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Missouri (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy