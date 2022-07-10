Fire destroys Kirksville business after SUV rams building 3 times

An Ottumwa man is facing several charges stemming from three incidents in late June and early July. According to court documents, at around 7:48 a.m. on June 27, 26 year old Jedakyah Daniel Ponce allegedly broke into a truck at a residence on E. 2nd Street, by crawling through the window. He then stole the truck and drove it away. The truck was later found with the license plates removed in an attempt to conceal it. The estimated value of the truck was $10,000. Incident reports then allege that around 6 a.m. on July 7, Ponce entered the garage of an occupied residence on Kenwood Street while the occupants were asleep, and stole several items.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO