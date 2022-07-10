ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man walking on Long Island Expressway fatally struck by car

By Emily Nadal
 3 days ago
Long Island Expressway Photo credit Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was killed early Sunday while walking across a Long Island Highway, authorities said.

The victim was walking eastbound across the Long Island Expressway between exits 64 and 65 when he was hit by a driver in a Jeep Cherokee just after 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Joseph Rehal Jr., the 58-year-old driver, as well as a 53-year-old passenger, remained at the scene and were not injured.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-85652.

