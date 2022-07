West Elm is a brick-and-mortar and e-commerce purveyor of home goods known for a sleek, contemporary aesthetic and a roster of designer collaborations. Elle Decor calls the furniture and home accessories retailer a winning source for the modern style devotee, lauding the selections as innovative, trendy, and original and explaining that most products are ideated in West Elm's Brooklyn, New York, design studio. It's worth drawing a parallel between the brand's modern offerings and its headquarters' dynamic, urban locale. West Elm was opened in 2002 (via parent corporation Williams-Sonoma's official website) and now has over 100 stores; Williams-Sonoma, Inc. CEO Laura Alber has said that of their divisions, the company was most excited by the potential for growth of the West Elm brand, per Retail Dive.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO