PEPSICO is now selling a fruity spin on a tasty tea at one of the most iconic chains in the United States.

The Brisk National Sweepstakes has been organized to give consumers a chance to win exclusive gifts.

Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea: Where can I buy it?

The Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea is only available at Taco Bell.

According to its official website, one costs $2.29.

Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea is a sparkling sweet hibiscus tea with dragon fruit, raspberry, and blackberry flavors.

Brisk National Sweepstakes: How to enter

To enter the Brisk National Sweepstakes, consumers must follow these steps:

Like the designated Enter Dragon Paradise sweepstakes post on TikTok or Instagram. Follow @DrinkBrisk on TikTok or @Brisk on Instagram. Comment with hashtags #SweepstakesEntry and #BriskDragonParadise

Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea in a glass Credit: NBC 10

What does the winner of the Sweepstake get?

The five lucky winners will win two VIP tickets to attend Brisk's Enter Dragon Paradise event on July 21, 2022.

They will also get two General Admission tickets valid for three days to a Miami Music Festival from July 22 to July 24 and a stipend for weekend activities.

In addition to Brisk Dragon Paradise Sparkling Iced Tea, PepsiCo's portfolio includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream.