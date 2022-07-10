ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa catches fire in Atlanta

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZe3G_0ganN1LZ00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An airplane flying from Tampa to Atlanta caught fire Sunday when its landing gear burst into flames, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport posted on Twitter that the brakes on Spirit Airlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited at 9:25 a.m.

‘Partial’ human remains found behind Florida hotel during search for missing dad: deputies

Video taken on the flight showed passengers looking outside the plane’s windows as the fire began.

Scottie Nelms, who was a passenger on the flight, spoke with News Channel 8 about his experience.

“Two or three seconds (after landing) you heard a thump,” Scottie Nelms said. “I see people getting up and looking around and they saw it was a fire.”

Nelms said the flight attendants ran towards the front of the plane before instructing passengers to remain calm.

“Everybody was up in a panic,” Nelms added. “We were trying to get off the plane.”In a tweet, Nelms said, “We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out but after a few seconds I knew to pull my phone out and start recording.”

According to Spirit Airlines, a brake had overheated, which led to it catching fire. Atlanta firefighters put out the fire without incident.

“Everyone had that thought in their head about ‘what if I don’t get off that plane in time?’” Nelms said.

Several other Spirit Airlines flights have made headlines in recent months. Nelm said he has heard about problems with the airline but never experienced any himself — until Sunday’s incident.

“I was just blind to the fact that it wouldn’t happen to me,” he said.

Nelms said he has heard from several local and national media outlets but has yet to hear back from “the main people,” namely Sprit Airlines.

The aircraft was ultimately towed to the gate where guests safely deplaned without any injuries.

“Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft,” the airline said in a statement. “The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

VIDEO: Spirit flight from Florida catches fire

ATLANTA — An airplane flying from Tampa to Atlanta caught fire Sunday when its landing gear burst into flames, according to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airport posted on Twitter that the brakes on Spirit Airlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited at 9:25 a.m. Video taken on the flight...
ATLANTA, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida

VALRICO, Fla. (Bay News 9) – An 11-year-old boy in Florida was struck by lightning two weeks ago and lived to tell the tale. Levi Stock is now spending his summer break playing video games, because he has to take it easy – and, he says, it distracts from the pain.
VALRICO, FL
WFLA

Tampa man used fake credit cards to steal $150k, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested in Texas and is set to be extradited to Florida after officials said he used fake credit cards to steal $150,000. Kevin Anderson, 27, is charged with organized scheme to defraud, criminal use of personal identification information and traffic in or possession of counterfeit credit card.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Flight Attendants#Catching Fire#Aircraft
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Recently renovated WWII ship returns to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - After completing a visit to the dry dock for some inspections, renovations and repainting, the SS American Victory ship is back in the waters off downtown Tampa. Once every five years, the boat needs to go into dry dock to have its haul inspected. While it was there it got a fresh coat of paint, which protects it from the environment.
TAMPA, FL
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
WFLA

Lakeland Publix employee rescues man from burning truck

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland Publix warehouse worker will be honored Wednesday for helping save a man who was trapped in a burning vehicle in June. The Lakeland Fire Department said Glenn Chancey was working at the warehouse at around 4:40 a.m. on June 2 when he heard a loud crash outside.
LAKELAND, FL
wild941.com

Subway Giving Away Free Sandwiches Tuesday For Two Hours

Hungry and want to save money? Well, Subway is giving away 1 million free sandwiches today! All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and try out their new Subway Series menu. Subway just launched their 12 new sandwiches last week and and they...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
fairviewlending.com

A “reckoning” is due. Atlanta overvalued by 58%, Denver by 39%

“A reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University, in an analysis. “Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed.” Will real estate values plummet as the study predicts? How accurate is the model with their predictions?
ATLANTA, GA
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy