Thousands of retro and new video games available at local game store

Shelf of games and Funko Pop figurines at Gaming Paradise

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — It started as an ultimatum. Either sell your video game collection on eBay or start your own business. Corey Shamblin, Owner of Gaming Paradise, picked the latter.

With video game consoles becoming increasingly dependent on the internet with game streaming for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Shamblin still believes there is a reason for in-person game stores.

Shamblin says with high-quality internet not being available in a few West Virginia areas, the need for a place where people can come in and buy video games without the internet is important.

He says it also gives the younger generation to explore the history of video games.

The store features games from the earliest days of video games with the Atari 2600 and the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) to today’s consoles like the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch.

For people interested in learning about the history of gaming or just wanting to relive their younger years, Gaming Paradise has you covered.

Rare games behind the counter at Gaming Paradise

They say they are the largest video game distributor in West Virginia. Shamblin says at their Cross Lanes location, they get up to 1,500 games into the store every week and another 1,000 at their St. Albans location.

Shamblin says games start at $3.99, but if you’re willing to pay a price, you can buy an in-box copy of the NES game “Little Samson” for $5,500.

He says two of the rarest and most expensive games at Gaming Paradise are “Little Samson” and a copy of “Mega Man X” on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) with its box and manual.

A copy of “Little Samson” on the Nintendo Entertainment System at Gaming Paradise

Shamblin tells 13 News that games bought at one of Gaming Paradise’s stores are 20% off with the “Gaming Paradise Beach Bum Rewards.”

If you need a way to play some of your games, the stores carry a wide variety of consoles to play.

While Shamblin was talking with 13 News, a customer came in wanting to buy a Nintendo Wii U. The customer, Dominic Loudermilk, says he likes to come to the store because it’s easier to get items in-person.

Before Loudermilk left, Shamblin and other employees helped set up the console to make sure they could play it once they got home. If there happened to be a problem with the console once they left, he says in-store purchases of consoles have a six-month warranty.

If playing video games are not your thing, there are Funko Pop figurines, game tournaments, vintage toys, collectibles, tabletop games and playing cards, like “Pokémon” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

Toys and gaming accessories at Gaming Paradise

Gaming Paradise has two locations. The addresses, according to their website, are 2412 Kanawha Terrace Suite 5, St. Albans, WV 25177 and one at 5508 Big Tyler Road, Charleston, WV 25177.