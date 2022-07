Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto was defiant when asked by reporters if he considered getting the COVID-19 vaccine to enter Canada. Realmuto is one of the Phillies best players, and the leader of their pitching staff given he’s their near-everyday catcher. Yet, he will not be able to travel with the team to Toronto, and it’s by choice.

