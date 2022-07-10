Brett Phillips in Rays' lineup Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in making a big trade. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have had "preliminary trade conversations" regarding All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo. Per the report, the Dodgers are one of many clubs showing interest in the righty.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Touted rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach added a three-run shot in the ninth to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes also went deep for...
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
San Diego Padres outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rooker is being replaced in left field by Jose Azocar versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Rooker has yet to reach base.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Gonzalez is being replaced at designated hitter by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 184 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .302 batting average with an .815 OPS, 3...
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. Our models project LeMahieu for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.3...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Nola for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Huff is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Huff for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.4...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader. What It Means:. Rodriguez was initially set to serve his suspension on Tuesday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather. Dylan Moore...
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yonathan Daza starting in center field. Daza will bat sixth versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. numberFire's models project Daza for...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Slater for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 11.6...
