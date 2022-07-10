Jacob Stallings catching for Miami Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Braves activated Duvall from the paternity list Monday, but the outfielder remains out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Eddie Rosario is starting in left field again and hitting sixth.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under...
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. d'Arnaud started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a run scored. William Contreras will catch for Charlie Morton and hit fifth on Wednesday afternoon.
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched effectively into the eighth inning, Albert Pujols passed Stan Musial on the career extra-base hits list, and Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbar homered as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 Monday night. The teams split the four-game series and are tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. The Cardinals have won two straight but are just 3-6 in their last nine games. Philadelphia lost consecutive games for the third time since the start of June. Mikolas (6-7) gave up six hits, including a first-inning home run to Rhys Hoskins, struck out five and walked none in 7 1/3 innings.
New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika will catch for left-hander David Peterson on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Dan Vogelbach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will move to the bench on Tuesday with Yoshi Tsutsugo starting at designated hitter. Tsutsugo will bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins.
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Victor Reyes returns to the bench.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. Korey Lee returns to the bench.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench.
The Cleveland Guardians listed Luke Maile as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will get the start at catcher Monday while Austin Hedges catches a breather. Maile is listed eighth in the Guardians' batting order today.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. LeMahieu is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta.
New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Mazeika started behind the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Braves, but he's yielding duties back to Tomas Nido for Wednesday's series finale. Nido will catch for Chris Bassitt and hit ninth.
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Josh Winder on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. Ryan Jeffers returns to the bench.
Both the Browns’ primary defensive tackle starters from last season — Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell — are no longer with the team. Despite Jadeveon Clowney‘s decision to return to Cleveland, the Browns have far less certainty at the spots between Clowney and Myles Garrett. The...
At 39-49, the Rockies are tied with the D-backs for last place in the National League West, sitting 18 games back from the division-leading Dodgers. Only eight teams in baseball have a worse winning percentage than Colorado, and several of those eight came into the 2022 season with no intention of competing as they progressed through rebuilds. The Rockies, as has become par for the course, seem to feel their club is under-performing and don’t envision a major sell-off. General manager Bill Schmidt replied with a simple “no” when asked by Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette if he expects to be a big seller at this year’s deadline.
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt is in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Belt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly.
