Charlotte, NC

Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville

 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defender Christian Fuchs scored on a first-half penalty kick and Charlotte FC pulled away late for a 4-1 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday.

Fuchs gave Charlotte (8-10-2) the lead for good in the 26th minute with his second goal of the season.

Charlotte broke the match open with second-half goals by Karol Swiderski (61st minute), Sergio Ruiz (89th), and Andre Shinyashiki in the first minute of stoppage time.

Hany Mukhtar pulled Nashville (7-6-6) within a goal when he scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

Nashville outshot Charlotte 19-13 with a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina tallied six saves for Charlotte. Joe Willis saved two shots for Nashville.

