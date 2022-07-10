David Lee Roth Releases New Song ‘Pointing at the Moon’

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO