ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

David Lee Roth Releases New Song ‘Pointing at the Moon’

By Matthew Wilkening
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

David Lee Roth has released a new song entitled "Pointing at the Moon." You can hear the track below. The gentle ballad finds the longtime Van Halen frontman backed only by piano and acoustic guitar. The song's YouTube page doesn't offer musician credits or any other information about its...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 30

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
David Lee Roth
Person
Alex Van Halen
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Las Vegas#The Roth Project#Ucr#Fox News
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Prince Jackson Snuggles Up To GF Molly Schirmang At The Tony Awards: Rare Photos

Prince Jackson, 25, has resurfaced following his appearance with his younger sister Paris Jackson, 24, at the 2022 Tony Awards. The eldest son of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, and Debbie Rowe, 63, popped back onto Instagram to share new “behind the scenes” pics from the June 12 ceremony — and they include a snap with his beautiful girlfriend, Molly Schirmang! “2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes,” Prince captioned the collection of photos on June 29. “It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards.” The photos included a pic of Prince snuggling up to longtime love Molly, 25. In the snap, the couple smiled, and Molly rocked a beautiful scoop neck black gown, along with a gold double necklace and hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic. According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy