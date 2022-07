As the week draws to a close, there have been some interesting turns in the price of bitcoin. The digital asset which had been struggling to hold the $20,000 had finally broken out of this funk and was able to make a rally to the mid $22,000s. This rally had naturally led to liquidations in the market and as time goes on, these liquidations ramped up with the volatility that has followed this price recovery.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO